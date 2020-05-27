Creamy Broccoli, Potato and Cheese Soup
Makes 4 servings
I’ve decided this is the perfect time to put in a plug for the immersion blender. This wonderful hand-held appliance is one of my favorite cooking aids. It turns a pot of tender chunky soup into a creamy wonder with much less fuss than fiddling with the transfer from pot to blender or food processor. You will thank me every time you use it.
•1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
•About 1 pound broccoli, separated into florets, stems peeled and diced
•2 tablespoons butter
•1 medium yellow onion, diced
•About ½ pound (2 medium) russet or Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and diced
•5 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped
•4 cups chicken broth
•½ teaspoon black pepper
•¼ teaspoon lemon zest
•½ to 1 cup of half-and-half (or heavy cream)
•½ to 1 cup shredded Parmesan
•Salt and pepper to taste
•Additional grated or shaved Parmesan for garnish
In a large, heavy-bottomed pot, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add about one third of the broccoli to the pot, making sure not to crowd the pieces so they will brown instead of steam. Cook the broccoli for several minutes without moving the pieces, until each one is richly browned on the bottom. As they brown, transfer them to a bowl. Repeat with remaining broccoli, adding additional oil as necessary.
Set the bowl of browned broccoli aside.
Add the butter and 1 more tablespoon of olive oil to the pot. Saute the onion in the butter/oil mixture over medium heat until the onions turn a light golden brown or slightly darker, about 10 to 15 minutes. Don’t rush the process. Add the potatoes, garlic, broth and black pepper then bring the mixture to a boil over medium high to high heat. Reduce the heat, cover and simmer until the potatoes are fork tender. Add the broccoli and cook, uncovered (this helps retain the color), just until the broccoli is tender, about 5 to 10 minutes.
Remove from heat. Add lemon zest then roughly puree the soup with an immersion blender, regular blender, or food processor, leaving plenty of small chunks for texture. Next, stir in enough of the half-and-half to reach a desired consistency. Bring the soup back to a simmer and then stir in the ½ to 1 cup of shredded Parmesan. Add salt and pepper to taste, if necessary. Serve with plenty of grated or shaved Parmesan at the table for garnishing, along with additional black pepper and salt.
OPTIONS: For a vegetarian version, substitute water or vegetable broth for the chicken broth (because of the rich layering of flavors created by browning the broccoli and caramelizing the onions, this really is a flavorful option).
Spring Soup with Leeks, Peas and Asparagus
Makes 4 servings
This soup brings many of spring's culinary stars into one lovely offering. If you feel like it, drop in some tiny fresh Pacific shrimp, which have just come into season.
•2 tablespoons butter
•4 leeks (white part only, washed and cut into slender rounds or half-rounds)
•3 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
•1 teaspoon salt
•½ teaspoon ground white pepper
•5 cups good quality chicken broth
•2 medium sized Yukon-Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into ½-inch dice (to measure about 1½ cups)
•1½ cups cooked fusilli or corkscrew pasta
•12 ounces English peas, shelled, or 10 ounces frozen peas
•4 stalks fresh asparagus, trimmed and cut into ½-inch long pieces
•5 leaves of basil, finely shredded
Melt 1 tablespoon of the butter over medium heat in a 3-quart saucepan. Add the leeks, garlic, salt and pepper and saute for about 5 minutes, stirring fairly constantly. Stir in the chicken broth and potatoes, cover and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until the leeks and potatoes are tender, about 15 minutes. Add the pasta, peas and asparagus, then reduce heat, and simmer for 3 to 4 minutes, or until the peas are barely tender. Swirl in the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter and serve, garnished with the basil.
Mushroom Soup Supreme
Makes 6 servings
When sweet onions are available, they can be used in place of the yellow onion. Also, feel free to drop in some asparagus tips at the last minute or small bay scallops.
•1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped
•1 clove garlic, minced
•1 tablespoon olive oil
•1 tablespoon butter
•¾ pound mushrooms, thinly sliced
•3 tablespoons tomato paste
•4 cups chicken broth (more as needed)
•3 tablespoons dry sherry
•¼ to ½ teaspoon salt
•¼ teaspoon white pepper
•4 egg yolks
•1-inch thick slices baguette (cut on diagonal), buttered and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese
In a large, heavy-bottomed pot, saute the onion and garlic in the olive oil and butter until the onion is softened and beginning to become transparent. Add mushrooms and saute until the release their moisture, then continue cooking until they turn slightly golden, about 15 minutes. Stir in the tomato paste, chicken broth, sherry, salt and pepper. Simmer for another 10 minutes to merge flavors. Beat together the egg yolks in a medium-sized bowl. Whisking constantly, ladle in about ½ cup of the hot soup mixture to the egg mixture, then whisk this egg mixture back into the pot of soup. Continue cooking until the soup has thickened slightly. Keep hot. Adjust seasonings.
Place the prepared bread slices under the broiler and broil until browned. To serve, place one or two of the toasted bread slices in each bowl, then ladle on the soup.
Bombay Leek Bisque
Makes 4 to 6 servings
You can interpret this soup in several ways: use russet instead of the waxier white potato; use yellow onions rather than leeks; use vegetable or beef broth instead of the chicken broth; play around with the amounts of curry, cumin and cilantro. All perfectly good approaches.
•4 cups peeled and diced white potatoes
•2 cups chopped leek (about 1 pound), use white and pale green portion only
•2 cloves garlic, minced
•3 cups chicken broth
•2 teaspoons curry powder
•2 teaspoons ground cumin
•2 tablespoons fresh cilantro
•2 tablespoons butter or margarine, if desired
•2 to 3 cups milk
•¼ teaspoon each salt and white pepper
Combine potatoes, leeks, garlic, broth, parsley, curry powder, cumin, salt and pepper in large pot. Cook, tightly covered, over medium heat about 30 minutes, or until potatoes are soft. Puree potato mixture either in a blender, small batches at a time, or right in the pot, using a hand-held immersion blender. Add the butter and 2 cups of the milk to the pot, along with the potato puree. If the mixture seems too thick, add additional milk. Adjust seasonings, reheat and serve.
