Three Bean Soup

Place onion, carrot, parsnips and ¼ cup water in a large saucepan. Saute 5 minutes. Add kidney beans, chick peas, lima beans, tomatoes, vegetable broth, remaining 1 cup water, cumin and chili powder. Break up tomatoes with a spoon or knife and bring to a simmer. Simmer 20 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste. Place bread in oven to warm for 5 minutes.