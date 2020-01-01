Three Bean Soup
Makes 2 servings
•1 cup diced red onion
•½ cup diced carrot
•½ cup diced parsnips
•1¼ cups water, divided use
•¾ cup rinsed and drained reduced-sodium red kidney beans
•¾ cup rinsed and drained reduced-sodium chick peas
•1 cup frozen baby lima beans
•4 cups reduced-sodium canned peeled tomatoes
•1 cup no-salt-added vegetable broth
•2 teaspoons ground cumin
•2 teaspoons chili powder
•Salt and freshly ground black pepper
•2 slices whole wheat baguette
Place onion, carrot, parsnips and ¼ cup water in a large saucepan. Saute 5 minutes. Add kidney beans, chick peas, lima beans, tomatoes, vegetable broth, remaining 1 cup water, cumin and chili powder. Break up tomatoes with a spoon or knife and bring to a simmer. Simmer 20 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste. Place bread in oven to warm for 5 minutes.
Source: Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
Per serving: 586 calories (11% from fat), 6.9 g fat (0.9 g saturated, 1.4 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 29.7 g protein, 111 g carbohydrates, 30.6 g fiber, 604 mg sodium.
Cucumber and Jicama Salad
Makes 2 servings
•2 tablespoons reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing
•1 tablespoon diced red onion
•2 teaspoons seeded, chopped jalapeno pepper
•1 cup peeled, sliced cucumber (cut large slices in half)
•1 cup peeled and sliced jicama, (about same size as cucumber)
•Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Pour dressing into a salad bowl. Stir in onion and jalapeno pepper. Add the cucumber and jicama and toss well. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Source: Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
Per serving: 45 calories (22% from fat), 1.1 g fat (0.01 g saturated, 0.3 g monounsaturated), 1 mg cholesterol, 1 g protein, 8.4 g carbohydrates, 3.8 g fiber, 8 mg sodium.