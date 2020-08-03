Transfer 1 cup of the potato water to a large bowl. Whisk in yeast and 1 tablespoon of sugar until dissolved.

Add 2 tablespoons of the mashed potatoes to the yeast mixture.

Add 1 cup of flour. Beat with a wooden spoon or an electric mixer on medium speed until the ingredients are combined.

Let the mixture rest until it bubbles up slightly, about 20 minutes.

Add the remaining sugar, 3 cups flour, eggs, melted butter, raisins and salt.

Beat with the electric mixer on medium speed until the dough is soft and combined. Add ½ to 1 cup more flour as needed so that the dough comes together and away from the sides of the bowl. With the mixer fitted with a dough hook, beat the dough until it comes into a ball, 3 to 4 minutes. (You can also knead by hand until it comes into a ball, about 5 minutes.)

Lightly grease a large mixing bowl with vegetable oil and place the dough in the bowl. Cover the bowl with a kitchen towel and place in a warm spot until the dough doubles in size, about 1 hour.

With oiled or floured hands, punch down the dough. Turn it out onto a floured surface and roll with your hands into a rope that is 20 to 22 inches long.