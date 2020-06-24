Scrape the apricot mixture into a large, wide, heavy-bottomed pot . (My pot is 12-inches wide and 5-inches deep, which is just about perfect. You want a pot that is wide enough to encourage rapid evaporation of the water in the fruit, and deep enough to tolerate a vigorous rolling boil.)

Add the butter and bring the mixture to a boil, then adjust the heat to a hearty simmer that can’t be stirred down and cook, uncovered, for 15 minutes, stirring almost constantly with a Teflon spatula or flat-ended wooden spoon to keep the jam from scorching on the bottom. Don’t worry about all the foam that’s produced during this phase, most of it will disappear toward the end of the cooking, thanks to the butter. Whatever foam remains when you’re ready to spoon the jam into the jars you can simply scrape from the surface with a spoon.