Peel the broccoli stalks and cut enough stalk and flowerets to measure 3 cups of broccoli pieces. Place the broccoli in a steamer rack along with the fennel and onion; cover and steam over rapidly boiling water for about 8 minutes (broccoli will be softened but not completely tender — do not overcook). Place the steamed vegetables in a bowl and combine with the ham (if using), artichokes and 1 cup of the sauce. Stir gently to blend. Stir in the cheese, then spoon the vegetable mixture into the unbaked pastry shell. Pour the remaining 1¼ cups of sauce on top of the vegetable mixture, gently spreading it out with a spatula so that it reaches down in the corners around the crust. Bake in a 375-degree oven for 1 hour, or until top is golden and the filling bubbling and thickened.