Shrimp and Avocado Tostadas
Makes 2 to 4 servings
These fresh and delicious tostadas can also be turned in to tacos. It’s your call. Both options follow in this recipe.
•2 medium ripe Haas avocados, halved and pitted
•1 medium green onion, finely chopped
•1 generous tablespoon fresh lime juice
•½ teaspoon salt, divided
•2 tablespoons olive oil
•1 pound uncooked medium shrimp (16/20 count), peeled and deveined (tails on or removed — your choice)
•½ teaspoon chili powder
•½ teaspoon ground cumin
•¼ teaspoon dried oregano (or 1 teaspoon fresh, finely minced)
For the tostadas:
•4 tostada shells (commercially prepared or homemade; recipe follows)
•1 cup shredded iceberg lettuce
•2 radishes, thinly sliced
•Pickled red onion (recipe follows)
•Coarsely chopped fresh cilantro
•Lime wedges
•Hot sauce
Scoop the avocado flesh into a medium bowl. Add the green onion, lime juice, and ¼ teaspoon of the salt. Stir and mash with a fork into a chunky paste; set aside.
Heat the oil in skillet over medium-high heat until shimmering. While the oil is heating, pat the shrimp dry with paper towels and place in a bowl. Add the chili powder, cumin, and oregano, and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt and toss to combine. Place the shrimp in an even layer in the pan and cook, stirring occasionally, until pink, opaque and just cooked through, with a golden brown crust on both sides; about 3 minutes. Remove from heat and add 2 teaspoons lime juice and stir to combine; set aside.
To assemble the tostadas: Place the tostadas on a work surface. Divide the avocado spread evenly between them, spreading out in an even layer. Divide the lettuce over the avocado spread, then top with the shrimp and radishes. Top with pickled onions and a bit of fresh cilantro leaves. Serve with lime wedges and hot sauce.
Taco option: For soft tacos, simply arrange the prepared avocado spread, cooked shrimp, lettuce, radishes, pickled red onions, cilantro, and lime wedges on a platter. Place warmed corn tortillas on a plate and let everyone make their own tacos. Provide hot sauce on the side.
Tostada shells: If you want to make your own toastada shells, fry corn tortillas in ¼-inch of vegetable oil over medium-high heat until golden brown, then drain on a paper-towel lined wire rack. They can be fried and stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 days.
Pickled red onion: Slice a peeled red onion into slender rings. Place them in a colander in the sink and slowly pour 3 cups of boiling water over them; drain well. Place the onions in a container you will be using to store the onions. Add ½ teaspoon sugar and ½ teaspoon salt. Add ¾ cup of rice vinegar, distilled white vinegar, or apple cider vinegar. Put a lid on the jar and gently shake until the sugar and salt are dissolved. The onions will be ready in about 30 minutes, but improve with flavor after a few hours. Store left-overs in the refrigerator. They will keep for weeks and weeks.
Jan’s Shrimp Louie, with Avocado and Tomato Salad (pictured)
Makes enough for 2 individual salads
During Pacific (pink) shrimp season, this is my favorite quick “come-home-from-work-got-guests-showing-up-on-the-doorstep” kind of recipe.
•About 2 cups fresh baby salad greens
•Fresh tomato slices (one large or 3 small slices per person)
•1 avocado, peeled, seeded, and sliced
•4 slices thick-cut bacon, cooked, drained, and broken into pieces
•2 cups (about ½ pound) Pacific shrimp (aka, pink shrimp or bay shrimp)
•2 “6½ minute” eggs (see note below)
•Additional garnishes: lemon slices, sliced cucumbers, sliced green onions, bell pepper, crumbled or shredded cheese
•Louis Dressing (Recipe follows)
•Cocktail sauce (optional, but a nice accent)
Divide the greens between two plates. On top of each bed of greens: arrange 1 cup of the shrimp in the center, then surround with half of the tomatoes, half of the avocado slices, 2 slices of the bacon, 1 egg and additional garnishes as desired. Add Louis Dressing and serve.
Louis Dressing: Whisk together 1 cup mayonnaise, ¼ cup chili sauce (it’s like ketchup, only spicier), 2 tablespoons finely chopped green or red sweet bell pepper, 2 tablespoons finely chopped yellow onion, 2 tablespoons chopped dill pickles, 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce, 1 teaspoon steak sauce, 1 teaspoon prepared horseradish, and 1 finely chopped hard-cooked egg. Adjust flavorings, adding additional Worcestershire, steak sauce or horseradish as necessary. Makes about 1½ cups (you will have plenty left over.)
About that 6½ minute egg: In order to achieve an egg that reliably has a firm white with a soft yolk, timing is everything. Bring a pot of water to a boil. While that is happening, place 2 eggs on a slotted spoon and hold them under a stream of hot running water for 10 seconds (“one Mississippi, two Mississippi...”). By warming up the eggs slightly they won’t crack when they land in the boiling water.
Rock Shrimp Cakes with Fresh Salsa
Makes 8 cakes, enough for 4 entrees or 8 appetizers
This is a wonderful use for one of my favorite species of shrimp.
•1 pound rock shrimp (if not available, substitute fresh medium shrimp, shelled, deveined, and cut into ½-inch pieces)
•¼ cup dry white wine
•1 large egg, beaten lightly
•½ cup dry breadcrumbs
•5 tablespoons mayonnaise
•1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
•2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley
•2 tablespoons chopped green onion, white parts only
•2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
•10 drops Tabasco sauce
•Salt and freshly ground black pepper
•Vegetable oil for sauteing
•2 cups fresh spring greens (use a somewhat spicy mixture, including arugula and perhaps some mizuna and red mustard greens)
•About 1½ cups of a good quality fresh salsa (available in refrigerator section)
•Garnishes: Cilantro sprigs, Frizzled onions (if desired; recipe follows)
In a large skillet over medium-high heat, combine the shrimp and wine and cook for 1 minute. The shrimp will still be translucent and not quite done. Drain the shrimp, reserving any liquid. Cool and chop coarsely. Return the shrimp liquid to the pan and, over medium heat, reduce until almost a syrup; set aside to cool.
In a bowl, combine the egg, breadcrumbs, mayonnaise, mustard, parsley, green onions, Worcestershire and Tabasco. Fold in the sauteed and cooled rock shrimp and the reduced and cooled liquid. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Form into 8 cakes. Refrigerate if not cooking and serving immediately.
When ready to serve, heat about 2 tablespoons of the vegetable oil in a large skillet and saute the cakes until lightly browned on both sides. Remove and drain on paper towels. Serve the shrimp cakes on a bed of greens, topped with about 2 tablespoons of fresh salsa. Garnish with cilantro and Frizzled Onions, if desired.
Frizzled onions: Combine ¾ cup all-purpose flour, 2 teaspoons salt, ¼ teaspoon freshly ground white pepper, 1 teaspoon chile powder (optional) in a bowl. In a large saucepan or a deep fryer, add enough vegetable oil to reach a depth of 2 inches and heat it to 360 degrees F. Meanwhile, slice 2 medium sized yellow onions into very thin rounds, then separate them into rings. Dredge the onion rings thoroughly in the seasoned flour. Shake off the excess flour and deep-fry until golden brown and crisp. Remove the onions with a slotted spoons and drain on paper towels. The frizzled onions can be prepared up to a couple of hours in advance if necessary. Reheat gently in a 200-degree oven before serving if possible.
Source: Adapted from “From the Earth to the Table,” by John Ash.
My Shrimp Louis Salad
•1 head of green or red-leaf lettuce, or an assortment of leaf lettuces
•About ½ pound Pacific shrimp
•2 hard-cooked eggs, sliced or quartered
•Fresh asparagus spears (if in season), lightly steamed and cooled
•Cherry tomatoes (by summer, you can use fresh local guys)
•Finely chopped celery
•½ cucumber, peeled and thinly sliced
•Creamy Louis Dressing (recipe follows)
•Lemon wedges
Line 2 dinner plates or shallow salad bowls with outer lettuce leaves; tear the remaining leaves and arrange on top. Pile the shrimp in the center, then arrange the eggs, asparagus, cherry tomatoes, celery, cumber slices, and lemon wedges around the sides. Drizzle on about ¼ cup of the Louis dressing, then pass the remaining at the table. Makes 2 servings.
Creamy Louis Dressing: Whisk together ½ cup mayonnaise with 2 tablespoons chili sauce, 1 tablespoon Dijon-style mustard, 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, a dash of Worcestershire sauce, and 1 tablespoon of chopped chives. NOTE: For an alternate dressing, omit the mayonnaise, and after whisking in all of the other ingredients, whisk in 1 cup extra-virgin olive oil.
