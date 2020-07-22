Tostada shells: If you want to make your own toastada shells, fry corn tortillas in ¼-inch of vegetable oil over medium-high heat until golden brown, then drain on a paper-towel lined wire rack. They can be fried and stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 days.

Pickled red onion: Slice a peeled red onion into slender rings. Place them in a colander in the sink and slowly pour 3 cups of boiling water over them; drain well. Place the onions in a container you will be using to store the onions. Add ½ teaspoon sugar and ½ teaspoon salt. Add ¾ cup of rice vinegar, distilled white vinegar, or apple cider vinegar. Put a lid on the jar and gently shake until the sugar and salt are dissolved. The onions will be ready in about 30 minutes, but improve with flavor after a few hours. Store left-overs in the refrigerator. They will keep for weeks and weeks.