Simple Roasted Butternut Squash
Makes 4 servings
•Wedges of acorn squash, sweet dumpling or blue Hubbard (peel on) can be substituted; after roasting, scoop the soft flesh away from the peel.
•1 medium-large butternut squash, about 2 pounds OR 2 packages (12 ounces each) diced butternut squash
•¼ cup expeller-pressed canola oil, safflower oil or olive oil
•½ teaspoon salt
•Chopped fresh or dried herbs
Heat oven to 450 degrees. Trim top (stem end) off the butternut. Cut butternut crosswise in 2 pieces — one the long skinny “neck” and the other the bulbous bottom. Peel each of the pieces. Cut each in half; scoop out the seeds and fibrous pulp. Cut the flesh into 1 to 1½ inches pieces.
Transfer squash to a rimmed baking sheet. Add oil; toss to coat well. Sprinkle with salt.
Roast squash, stirring once or twice, until tender and golden, 20 to 25 minutes. Remove from oven. Serve sprinkled with herbs.
Per serving: 201 calories, 14 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 20 g carbohydrates, 4 g sugar, 2 g protein, 298 mg sodium, 6 g fiber
Acorn Squash With Cheesy Rise and Poblanos
Makes 4 servings
Instead of using the microwave oven, you can bake squash in a 350-degree oven until tender, about 40 minutes. You also can use sweet dumpling or delicata squash. After halving the squash, cut a small slice from the uncut ends so the squash halves sit level.
•4 small (about 1 pound each) acorn squash, halved, seeds and fibers removed
•2 to 3 tablespoons unsalted butter or olive oil
•1 medium-size white onion, chopped
•2 medium-size poblano chiles, halved, seeded, chopped (or 1 poblano and 1 red or yellow bell pepper)
•3 large cloves garlic, crushed
•2 cups cooked white or brown rice OR 1 pouch (8.8 to 10.5 ounces) fully cooked rice
•1 cup frozen corn kernels, thawed
•½ teaspoon salt
•½ teaspoon each: thyme, black pepper
•1/8 teaspoon ground allspice
•1 1/3 cups shredded Chihuahua or Monterey jack cheese
•3 green onions, trimmed, chopped
•¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro
•Lime wedges
Put squash halves, cut side down, in a single layer in a microwave-safe baking dish. (Work in batches to accommodate your microwave oven). Add about ½ inch of water to the dish; cover with lid or plastic wrap vented at one corner. Microwave on high, turning dish if needed, until a fork can be inserted easily in the flesh of the squash, 13 to 15 minutes. Keep covered while you cook the remaining squash. (Refrigerate cooked squash halves up to 2 days.)
For filling, melt butter or heat oil in large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and poblano; cook until tender, 5 to 6 minutes. Stir in garlic; cook, 1 minute. Stir in rice, corn, salt, thyme, pepper and allspice; heat thoroughly. Remove from heat. Stir in cheese, green onions and cilantro. Taste and adjust seasonings.
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Arrange cooked squash halves cut side up in oiled baking dishes. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Spoon a quarter of the filling into each squash. Cover with a sheet of oiled aluminum foil.
Bake until heated through, about 20 minutes (longer if squash has been refrigerated before stuffing). Serve hot with a squeeze of lime.
Per serving: 498 calories, 18 g fat, 11 g saturated fat, 49 mg cholesterol, 74 g carbohydrates, 2 g sugar, 16 g protein, 535 mg sodium, 8 g fiber
Roasted Delicata Squash Rings
Makes 4 servings
Vary the spice rub on the squash to suit the rest of the meal. Try everything bagel seasoning blend, Old Bay or pumpkin pie spice.
•2 medium-large delicata squash, about 1½ pounds total, ends trimmed off
•2 tablespoons expeller-pressed canola oil, safflower oil or olive oil
•Salt, pepper
•1 to 2 teaspoons favorite spice rub
•Balsamic glaze, optional
•Pumpkin seed oil (or other nut oil), optional
•Chopped fresh chives or green onion tops
Cut squash crosswise into ½-inch thick rings. Use a serrated grapefruit spoon or clean hands to pull away and discard the fiber and seeds in the center of each ring.
Put the rings in a single layer in a microwave-safe 13-by-9-inch baking dish. Add ½ cup water. Cover with a lid or plastic wrap vented at one corner. Microwave on high until nearly tender when pierced with a fork, 5 to 6 minutes. Let stand, covered, a few minutes. Drain off the water. (This step can be done up to a day in advance; refrigerate covered.)
Arrange squash on a baking sheet. Brush both sides with canola oil. Sprinkle with salt, pepper and spice rub. (This can be done several hours in advance; let stand covered at room temperature.)
Heat oven to 425 degrees. Roast squash, 10 minutes. Flip the pieces over; roast until edges are golden, about 10 minutes. Transfer gently to a serving platter. Serve garnished with a drizzle of balsamic glaze, pumpkin seed oil and chives.
Per serving: 103 calories, 7 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 10 g carbohydrates, 3 g sugar, 1 g protein, 5 mg sodium, 2 g fiber