Mashed Yukon Golds with Caramelized Onions with a side of Butter Braised Cabbage
Makes 6 servings
Consider serving these wonderful potatoes instead of boiled potatoes for your St. Patrick’s Day meal. The caramely character of the onions will sing alongside that American Red Ale. To add yet another layer of flavor that will complement the beverage, go with the Butter Braised Cabbage, as described at the end of this recipe.
•1 large yellow onion
•½ cup butter
•¾ cup half-and-half
•2 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled (or not; or partially peeled)
•1½ teaspoons salt
•Butter Braised Cabbage (recipe follows)
To prepare the onion, cut it in half lengthwise from stem to root end. Trim off stem and root ends and peel. Place the onion halves on a cutting board, cut-side down and slice into ¼-inch thick slices. Cut each half ring into half again. Cut enough onion pieces to measure 2 cups.
Place the prepared onion in a medium-sized heavy-bottom pot with the butter over medium heat. Cook the onion in the butter until it softens and turns a pale gold, about 20 minutes. Reduce heat to low.
Meanwhile, cut the potatoes into 2- to 3-inch sized pieces of fairly uniform size for even cooking. Place them in a large pot with enough water to cover. Add 1 teaspoon of the salt. Bring the water to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer until the potatoes are tender, about 15 minutes.
While the potatoes are cooking, add the half-and-half to the butter and onion mixture and bring it just to a boil. Turn off the heat and set the mixture aside.
When the potatoes are tender, drain well into a colander. Return the potatoes to the pot and mash with a potato masher. Add the remaining ½ teaspoon salt and continue mashing to mix in the salt. Stir in most of the hot cream, butter and onions and combine. The potatoes may seem too thin at this point, but you’ll notice that they soon thicken. Add additional cream/butter mixture to reach desired consistency. Add additional salt, if desired.
BUTTER BRAISED CABBAGE: Halve a head of green cabbage, cutting down through the core. Leaving the core intact, cut each half lengthwise into four wedges. To make four servings, cut four thick slices from two of the quarters. Refrigerate the remaining hunks of cabbage for another use.
In a large skillet melt ¼ cup of butter over medium-high heat. Add the cabbage slices and let the bottoms brown in the butter. Once browned, carefully remove and invert onto a platter (or individual plates.
Beer Cheese Soup with American Red Ale
Makes about 8 servings
This is my family soup – our most beloved for picnics and day hikes and cross-country skiing in the Cascades. It’s savory in the true sense of the word: delectable, hearty-rich and cheesy.
By using an American Red ale in the soup, you’re setting yourself up for success if you go ahead and serve the soup WITH an American Red. Both cheeses, the Cheddar and Jarlsburg, pair beautifully with a Red ale. Plus, the dash of soy sauce adds a savory note that complements the malty sweetness in the ale. Of course, this is one of those chameleon recipes that can go in several directions, so if you decided you’d rather serve the beer with an American Amber or a Nut ale, just make sure that’s the beer you cook with.
•1 quart chicken broth (homemade or canned)
•2½ pounds potatoes, unpeeled, coarsely chopped
•2 cups chopped green onions, whites and about half the green stalks
•1 quart light cream
•¼ cup soy sauce
•1 teaspoon freshly ground white pepper
•6 ounces shredded Jarlsburg cheese
•6 ounces shredded Cheddar cheese
•½ cup craft beer (use whatever beer you plan to serve with it; in this case, an American Red; at another time, consider an amber style or nut brown style
In a heavy-bottomed soup pot bring the chicken broth to a boil. Add the potatoes and simmer for 30 minutes, or until the potatoes are very soft. Add the green onions and remove the pot from the heat. Add the half-and-half or milk to the pot.
Puree the potato-broth mixture. If you can’t do it in the pot with a hand-held blender, you’ll have to do it in batches in your food processor or blender. Return the puree to the pot. Stir in the soy sauce and pepper and slowly bring the soup back to a simmer. The soup can be prepared to this point up to 48 hours ahead and refrigerated, or prepared and frozen for 3 months.
When ready to serve (or pack into a thermos for an outing), proceed with the recipe by placing the pot back on the burner, over medium heat. When the soup begins to simmer, stir in the grated cheeses gradually, a handful at a time. Now gently whisk in the beer and let the soup simmer slowly to marry the beer flavor with the soup.
Dijon Slaw
Makes 8 to 10 servings
This salad is simply delectable. Just the right amount of whang. And so wonderful with fresh crab. There’s a healthy dose of Jarlsburg cheese in this salad and as I have previously stated, American Red ales go very well with cheeses of this type. Additionally, there’s also the wonderful lemon-mustard flavors in the dressing interacting with the citrus character of the hops in a classic American Red ale.
•6 cups shredded green cabbage
•2 cups finely chopped celery
•½ pound (about 2 cups) Jarlsburg, Emmenthal or other fine-quality Swiss cheese, cut into julienne strips
•1 small clove garlic, finely minced
•2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
You have free articles remaining.
•2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
•2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
•1/3 cup olive oil
•Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
•2 hard-cooked eggs, peeled and coarsely chopped
In a large bowl, combine the cabbage, celery and cheese.
In a small bowl, whisk together the garlic, lemon juice, vinegar and mustard until well blended. Whisk in the oil, then pour the dressing over the salad mixture, tossing well to completely coat the ingredients. Add salt and pepper to taste. Chill well before serving. Adjust flavorings before serving, adding splashes of lemon juice, vinegar, or mustard as needed. To serve, garnish with coarsely chopped eggs.
Barley Risotto with Mushrooms and Smokey Bacon
Makes 5 cups; enough for about 6 servings
I love a creamy-flavorful risotto and find from that point alone it makes this dish a nice balance with the hoppiness in an American Red ale. A less sharp beer couldn’t stand up to the richness in the risotto and wouldn’t provide enough cleansing of the palate between bites. Beyond that, however, there’s the savory combination of earthy porcini mushrooms, smokey bacon and nutty Parmesano Reggiano. All of those wonderful flavors line up in complete harmony with the sweet, caramely-nutty malts in an American Red ale. And then, with another swallow and sip, the whole experience is tempered nicely by the ale’s bright hoppy finish.
•¼ pound smoked bacon, thin sliced and cut into ¼-inch pieces
•2 ounces butter
•2 cups chopped yellow onion
•1 cup pearled barley
•1/3 cup Amber or Red ale
•4 cups chicken broth
•½ cup (½ ounce) dried porcini mushroom pieces (see note)
•3 ounces grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese
•Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
•Chopped parsley for garnish
In a large, heavy-bottomed pot, sauté the bacon over medium heat until it is richly browned. Remove the bacon with a slotted spoon and reserve for later.
Spoon off all but 2 tablespoons of the bacon grease. Add the butter and the onions to the pan and sauté over medium heat until the onions have softened and turned slightly golden.
Stir in the barley, ale, broth, and prepared mushrooms. Stir and bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce heat to a gentle simmer, cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the barley has absorbed most of the liquid and is very tender. It should have a creamy character, but not be “soupy,” and definitely not overly dry. Just like risotto!
When ready to serve, stir in the cheese, along with the reserved bacon pieces.
NOTE: I don’t reconstitute the dried mushrooms, but I do chop them before adding to the pot. I use a food processor and just run the motor in quick bursts so most of the pieces are about ¼- to ½-inch in dimension — some can be smaller. But you want to avoid very large pieces so that the mushroom flavor is evenly distributed.
Huli Huli Chicken Sliders
Makes 8 to 12 servings
This isn’t a traditional Huli Huli chicken preparation, as made in Hawaii, but its texture and flavor is very close to a variation made here in Corvallis at a popular eatery, Local Boyz Hawaiian Café. The chicken cooks in a sweet-yet-savory sauce rich in garlic, fresh ginger, pineapple juice and soy sauce — all flavors that hum in the presence of a well-balanced American Red Ale!
•3 tablespoons canola oil
•4 pounds boneless/skinless chicken thighs, halved or quartered
•2 pounds boneless/skinless chicken breast, cut into 1- or 2-inch chunks
•1 medium yellow onion, chopped
•1 quart chicken broth (canned is OK)
•1 quart pineapple juice
•¼ cup soy sauce
•½ cup brown sugar
•2/3 cup peeled and shredded fresh ginger
•2 teaspoons chile-garlic sauce
Heat the oil in a heavy-bottomed pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add the chicken and sauté until the pieces are browned on all sides. Add the onion and sauté until softened, about 2 minutes.
Deglaze the pot with the chicken broth, stirring and scraping up all the cooked-on bits of food. Add the pineapple juice, soy sauce, brown sugar, ginger and chile-garlic sauce. Bring the liquid to a boil, then cover and simmer gently until the chicken is very tender, about 60 to 90 minutes.
This dish can be prepared several days ahead, or even frozen. Simply reheat to serve.
Delicious tucked into mini buns, to serve as sliders. But equally yummy over rice, alongside a simple slaw dressed with a sweet-but-tangy sauce.