•½ cup craft beer (use whatever beer you plan to serve with it; in this case, an American Red; at another time, consider an amber style or nut brown style

In a heavy-bottomed soup pot bring the chicken broth to a boil. Add the potatoes and simmer for 30 minutes, or until the potatoes are very soft. Add the green onions and remove the pot from the heat. Add the half-and-half or milk to the pot.

Puree the potato-broth mixture. If you can’t do it in the pot with a hand-held blender, you’ll have to do it in batches in your food processor or blender. Return the puree to the pot. Stir in the soy sauce and pepper and slowly bring the soup back to a simmer. The soup can be prepared to this point up to 48 hours ahead and refrigerated, or prepared and frozen for 3 months.

When ready to serve (or pack into a thermos for an outing), proceed with the recipe by placing the pot back on the burner, over medium heat. When the soup begins to simmer, stir in the grated cheeses gradually, a handful at a time. Now gently whisk in the beer and let the soup simmer slowly to marry the beer flavor with the soup.

Dijon Slaw

Makes 8 to 10 servings