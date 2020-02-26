•1 tablespoon chopped thyme

•½ teaspoon ground white pepper

•Salt to taste

•Fresh thyme garnish

In a large, heavy-bottomed 5 to 6 quart pot, saute the bacon in the olive oil over medium heat until moderately crisp. Remove bacon pieces to paper towels and set aside until later.

Add the onion and saute over medium to medium-high heat until the onion is lightly golden, which will take about 15 minutes. Add the celery and carrots and continue cooking another couple of minutes. Add the potatoes and broth, cover, and simmer about 20 minutes, or until the potatoes are just barely tender. In a small bowl, whisk together the flour with a ladle full of the broth until smooth. Stir the flour paste into the pot, along with the heavy cream. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce and simmer until the chowder thickens. Add the clams, reserved bacon, parsley, thyme, pepper, and salt to taste. If the chowder seems too thick, add additional cream (or clam broth). If it’s too thin, create another small batch of flour/broth paste and stir that into the chowder, then bring back to a simmer and cook until thickened.

Adjust seasoning, adding salt and/or pepper to taste. Garnish each serving with a sprig of fresh thyme.