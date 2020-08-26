× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fresh Corn Cooked in Butter, Cream and Honey

Makes 6 servings

There’s a bit of spicy heat in this recipe, provided by the red pepper flakes and ground black pepper. But I feel it brings the whole dish into balance, because without that peppery whang, I fear the honey would be too cloying. If you try this recipe, don’t overlook the recipe that follows for my Fresh Corn Bisque, which incorporates the cooking liquid from this recipe.

•3 cups half-and-half

•½ cup (1 cube) butter

•2 tablespoons honey

•1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

•½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

•½ teaspoon salt

•6 ears fresh, local corn, shucked and halved

In a pot large and deep enough to hold the ears of corn in a single layer, combine the half-and-half, butter, honey, red pepper flakes, black pepper and salt. Bring to a boil (stirring to make sure the honey has dissolved) and add the corn. The cobs will not be completely submerged, but that’s OK because you will be rotating them mid-way through the cooking process.