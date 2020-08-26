Fresh Corn Cooked in Butter, Cream and Honey
Makes 6 servings
There’s a bit of spicy heat in this recipe, provided by the red pepper flakes and ground black pepper. But I feel it brings the whole dish into balance, because without that peppery whang, I fear the honey would be too cloying. If you try this recipe, don’t overlook the recipe that follows for my Fresh Corn Bisque, which incorporates the cooking liquid from this recipe.
•3 cups half-and-half
•½ cup (1 cube) butter
•2 tablespoons honey
•1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
•½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
•½ teaspoon salt
•6 ears fresh, local corn, shucked and halved
In a pot large and deep enough to hold the ears of corn in a single layer, combine the half-and-half, butter, honey, red pepper flakes, black pepper and salt. Bring to a boil (stirring to make sure the honey has dissolved) and add the corn. The cobs will not be completely submerged, but that’s OK because you will be rotating them mid-way through the cooking process.
Once the cream returns to a boil, reduce to a simmer, cover the pot, and cook for 3 to 4 minutes. Midway through, rotate the cobs so the upper portion of each cob is face down in the cream. Remove the pot from the burner and place the corn in a bowl to serve. Ladle some of the cream/butter mixture into a serving bowl so diners can drizzle on extra at the table.
Fresh Corn Bisque with Bacon
Makes 4 to 6 servings
This recipe incorporates the cooking liquid used in the previous recipe for Fresh Corn Cooked in Butter, Cream and Honey. Of course, there’s nothing keeping you from making the bisque directly — without the corn cob maneuver, that is.
•1 recipe of “Fresh Corn Cooked in Butter, Cream and Honey” (which will yield about 3 cups of corn kernels)
•5 slices bacon, diced
•1/3 cup finely minced yellow onion
•2 cups peeled and diced russet potato (½-inch pieces)
•1 cup chicken broth
•¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Prepare the corn as directed in the “Fresh Corn Cooked in Butter, Cream and Honey” recipe Remove ears from the cream mixture and set aside until cool enough to handle. Reserve the cooking liquid.
In a deep-sided skillet or medium-sized pot, saute the bacon pieces over medium heat until well browned. Remove the bacon to drain on paper towel. Drain off the bacon fat and return the skillet to the burner. Add the onion and cook until softened and translucent. Add the potato pieces, chicken broth and black pepper and deglaze the pan, scraping up all the cooked-on bits of bacon and onion. Bring the liquid to a simmer, and cook until the liquid has reduced by half, then replace the lid and continue cooking until the potato is tender, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat.
Once the corn has cooled enough to handle, cut the corn kernels from the cobs using a sharp knife; set aside. In a medium bowl, stand each cut corncob on end. Using the back side of a chef’s knife, scrape the cobs thoroughly all around to release the residual corn pulp and liquid. You won’t get a lot of pulp, but it will still be enough to contribute to thickening the bisque.
To assemble the bisque, bring the reserved cream/butter liquid to a simmer. Add the reserved 3 cups of cooked corn kernels, along with the pulp and liquid, the potatoes and chicken broth mixture, and the reserved bacon pieces. Bring back to a simmer, then remove from the heat and serve.
Grilled Corn Salad with Sweet Cherries and Feta
Makes 4 servings
•4 ears fresh, local corn
•½ cup finely chopped red onion
•¼ cup apple cider vinegar
•¾ cup extra-virgin olive oil
•Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
•½ medium fennel bulb, thinly sliced
•½ pound sweet red cherries, halved and pitted
•2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
•1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh marjoram
•1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh thyme
•2 cups packed baby arugula
•2 ounces feta cheese, crumbled
Prepare a hot fire in a charcoal grill. Meanwhile, remove all but the inner most layer of husk from each ear of corn and set the ears of corn aside. When the grill is hot, place the prepared ears on a rack directly over the hot coals. Grill the corn, turning occasionally, until the husks begin to blacken, about 7 minutes. Remove the corn from the grill and set aside to cool.
In a medium bowl, combine the onion with the vinegar. Whisk in the olive oil and season with salt and pepper to taste; set aside.
Husk the cooled corn and cut the kernels off the cobs. Add the kernels to the vinaigrette and along with the fennel, cherries, parsley, marjoram and thyme. Stir to evenly coat the ingredients.
Divide the arugula among four salad plates and spoon the corn salad on top. Garnish each plate with a portion of the feta and serve.
Creamed Corn with Mascarpone Cheese
Makes 4 servings
•4 ears fresh, local corn, shucked
•2 tablespoons butter
•1 cup heavy cream
•2 tablespoons mascarpone cheese
•Salt and white pepper to taste
Using a sharp knife, remove the corn kernels from the cobs and set aside. In a medium bowl, stand a corn cob on one end. Using the back side of a chef’s knife, scrape the cob to release the residual corn pulp and liquid. You won’t get a lot of pulp, but it will still be enough to contribute to thickening the creamed corn. Repeat with the remaining corncobs and set aside. Discard the corncobs.
In a medium skillet over medium-high heat, warm the butter until it melts. Add the corn kernels and pulp and cook, stirring occasionally, until they get a little color developing, about 3 minutes. Add the cream and cook, stirring occasionally, until the cream has reduced by half, about 5 minutes. Stir in the mascarpone then remove the skillet from the heat and season to taste with salt and white pepper. Serve.
Chopped Salad with Corn Vinaigrette and Frico Cheese Crisps
Makes 4 servings
Sweet corn with a subtle vinaigrette adds texture and taste to a salad of assertive greens. Frico is a northern Italian cracker served as a snack. Montasio vecchio is a traditional Italian cow’s milk cheese and has a mild flavor like Swiss, but with more texture like Asiago, an Italian hard cheese. Of course, you could also opt for a good quality Parmisiano-Reggiano.
•2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
•1 clove garlic, peeled and minced
•½ cup fresh corn kernels (about 1 medium ear of corn)
•Coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper
•3 tablespoons red-wine vinegar
•1 medium lemon, juiced
•1 tablespoon minced fresh chives
•1 pinch chopped fresh oregano
•2 cups grated Montasio vecchio or Parmisiano-Reggiano
•¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
•6 cups mixed salad greens (arugula, radicchio and frisee should be in the mix), washed and well dried, then roughly chopped
•1 cup julienned hard salami (about ¼ pound)
•1 cup chopped provolone (about ¼ pound)
Heat the 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a medium skillet over medium heat, then add the garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add the corn and cook until tender, 3 to 5 minutes. Let cool, then season with salt and pepper to taste, and then add 1 tablespoon of the vinegar, the lemon juice, chives and oregano. Set aside.
To make the frico, heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat, sprinkle one thin layer of cheese (about 4 inches in diameter) in the skillet, and cook for 1 to 3 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and golden brown. Alternatively, sprinkle the cheese in a thin, even layer on a microwave-safe plate and microwave on high for 1 minute, or until golden brown.
Using a spatula, carefully slide the cooked frico onto a paper towel to absorb any grease and to crisp up. Repeat until all the cheese is used. Once cool and hard, break each frico into medium-sized pieces. The frico can be made a day ahead and stored in an airtight container.
To assemble the salad, in a bowl, whisk the remaining 2 tablespoons vinegar with the ¼ cup olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Add the salad greens, salami, and provolone to the corn mixture, then pour the dressing on top and toss with two large spoons or salad tossers to combine. To serve, portion the salad among 4 plates and serve with the frico pieces on the side.
Source: Recipe adapted from “Harvest to Heat, Cooking with America’s Best Chefs, Farmers, and Artisans,” by Darryl Estrine and Kelly Kochendorfer.
