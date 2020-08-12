Rhonda Foshay’s Most Wonderful Gazpacho
Makes 8 to 10 servings
•3½ cups tomato juice
•4 medium tomatoes, cored and diced
•1 cup peeled, seeded, and finely chopped cucumber
•½ cup finely chopped red onion
•½ cup finely chopped celery
•¼ cup finely chopped green bell pepper
•2 tablespoons minced parsley
•3 fresh garlic cloves, finely minced
•1 to 2 jalapeno peppers, seeded and finely minced (plus more to taste)
•2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
•2 tablespoons olive oil
•1 tablespoon ground cumin (plus more to taste)
•½ teaspoon Tabasco (or other red hot pepper sauce; plus more to taste)
•Salt and pepper to taste
In a food processor, blend 1 cup of the tomato juice with half of the diced tomatoes, ½ cup of the cucumber, ¼ cup of the onion, ¼ cup of the celery, 2 tablespoons of the bell pepper, the parsley, garlic, jalapeno, vinegar, lime juice, olive oil, cumin, and Tabasco. Blend until smooth.
Pour this mixture into a large bowl. Into the food processor, add the remaining vegetables, along with the remaining 2½ cups of tomato juice; pulse a few times to create a slightly smooth texture, but not pureed. Add that mixture to the bowl, stir, then adjust seasonings. Cover and chill several hours or overnight.
Andalusian Gazpacho With a Twist
Makes 6 servings
This is a relatively classic Andalusian style gazpacho. The twist is that I’ve added the garnish from another tomato based Andalusian soup, Salmorejo. A classic salmorejo soup is garnished with hard boiled eggs and Serrano ham (or Prosciutto). I’ve decided it’s also a nice ending for this recipe.
If you are questioning the sanity of placing those fresh, garden-ripened vegetables in the freezer for a brief moment, the reason is that by doing so the vegetables will release a little more juice (when thawed) that contributes to the broth during the preparation, so no other liquid is needed.
•3 pounds (about 4 large) very ripe tomatoes, cored and cut into rough 1-inch chunks
•½ pound (about 1 small) cucumber, peeled, seeded and cut into rough 1-inch chunks
•1/3 pound (about 1 small) red onion, peeled and cut into rough 1-inch chunks
•1/3 pound (about 1 medium) green or red bell pepper, cored, seeded and cut into rough 1-inch chunks
•2 cloves garlic, peeled and smashed
•1½ teaspoons kosher salt, plus more to taste
•4 ounces (about 2 slices) white sandwich, French or Italian bread, crusts removed, torn into rough 1-inch pieces (see note)
•1 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for serving
•2 tablespoons vinegar (preferably sherry vinegar, or optionally, red or white wine vinegar), plus more for serving
•2 tablespoons finely minced green onion
•Freshly ground black pepper
•6 hard boiled eggs, peeled and chopped
•About 4 ounces sliced and chopped Serrano Ham (or Prosciutto)
In a large bowl, combine the tomatoes, cucumber, onion, pepper, garlic and salt; toss to coat thoroughly. Let sit at room temperature for 30 minutes to pull out the juices. Drain the juices into a large bowl and add the bread. Transfer the drained vegetables to a rimmed baking sheet and place in freezer until the vegetables have frozen, about 30 minutes (they don’t have to be rock-solid).
Remove vegetables from freezer and allow to sit at room temperature until mostly thawed and releasing more juices. Transfer the vegetables and all their juices from the pan to the bowl with the soaked bread.
Working in two batches if necessary, blend the vegetables, juice, and bread at high speed, slowly drizzling olive oil and vinegar into blender with the motor running. For a very fine-textured soup, strain it through a fine mesh strainer into a bowl. Otherwise, simply scrape the pureed mixture into the bowl. Season to taste with salt and black pepper. Chill for at least an hour. Can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.
To serve, ladle into bowls, then drizzle each each serving with olive oil and a few sprinkles of vinegar, extra freshly ground black pepper, and green onion. Pass around the chopped egg and chopped ham for diners to garnish as desired.
NOTE ON BREAD: Don’t use a bread that’s too overpowering in flavor (no sourdough, for example), or too rough. You want the bread to soften and blend into the soup completely.
Penne with Cherry Tomatoes, Basil, and Mozzarella
Makes 6 servings
Cookbook author Lidia Bastianich says she likes to eat this pasta hot with room-temperature sauce, but you could just as well serve it all cold. In that case, toss the tomatoes and pasta while still hot, then set them aside until you’re ready to serve them. Finish the pasta by tossing in the basil and bocconcini and serve.
Continues Bastianich: “I can go on detailing recipes with minimal changes in the ingredient list or techniques, but what I want to leave with you is not only recipes but understanding, and hence the liberty and confidence, to deviate from the recipe path and come up with a version of the plate that reflects your personal taste and local produce. When you reach this point, cooking is truly a joy."
•1 pound ripe and juicy cherry tomatoes, rinsed, dried and cut in half
•¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling over the finished pasta if you like
•1 teaspoon sea salt, preferably coarse (see note)
•Pinch crushed hot red pepper
•4 cloves garlic, peeled
•1 pound penne pasta
•10 fresh basil leaves, shredded
•½ pound bocconcini (bite-sized fresh mozzarella; see note), cut in half
Toss the tomatoes, oil, sea salt and crushed red pepper together in a large bowl. Whack the garlic cloves with the side of a knife and toss them into the bowl. Let the mixture marinate at room temperature, tossing once or twice, for about 30 minutes.
While the tomatoes are marinating, bring 6 quarts of salted water to a boil in an 8-quart pot over high heat. Stir the penne into the boiling water. Return to a boil, stirring frequently. Cook the pasta, semi-covered, stirring occasionally, until done, 10 to 12 minutes.
Remove the garlic from the marinated tomatoes and toss in the basil. Drain the pasta, add it to the bowl, and toss well to mix. Check the seasoning, adding salt and more crushed red pepper if necessary. Gently stir in the bocconcini and serve.
NOTE ON COARSE SEA SALT: The melting of salt is a chemical reaction that draws the liquid from the tomatoes. The larger the salt crystal, the more liquid it will draw out. That’s exactly what we want— more juice to use as sauce for our pasta.
NOTE ON BOCCONCINI: Bocconcini, literally “little mouthfuls,” are small rounds of fresh mozzarella that are often sold wherever larger rounds of fresh mozzarella are made. (If you can find bocconcini made from water buffalo’s milk, they’re even more flavorful). Bocconcini can vary in size from store to store. If yours are larger than the type called “ciliege” (cherries), you may want to cut them into quarters, so they are the appropriate size. If you can’t find bocconcini of any type, cut larger pieces of fresh mozzarella into 1-inch cubes.
Source: Recipe from “Lidia’s Italian-American Kitchen,” by Lidia Matticchio Bastianich.
