Working in two batches if necessary, blend the vegetables, juice, and bread at high speed, slowly drizzling olive oil and vinegar into blender with the motor running. For a very fine-textured soup, strain it through a fine mesh strainer into a bowl. Otherwise, simply scrape the pureed mixture into the bowl. Season to taste with salt and black pepper. Chill for at least an hour. Can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

To serve, ladle into bowls, then drizzle each each serving with olive oil and a few sprinkles of vinegar, extra freshly ground black pepper, and green onion. Pass around the chopped egg and chopped ham for diners to garnish as desired.

NOTE ON BREAD: Don’t use a bread that’s too overpowering in flavor (no sourdough, for example), or too rough. You want the bread to soften and blend into the soup completely.

Penne with Cherry Tomatoes, Basil, and Mozzarella

Makes 6 servings

Cookbook author Lidia Bastianich says she likes to eat this pasta hot with room-temperature sauce, but you could just as well serve it all cold. In that case, toss the tomatoes and pasta while still hot, then set them aside until you’re ready to serve them. Finish the pasta by tossing in the basil and bocconcini and serve.