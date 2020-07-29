•1 pound green beans, trimmed

•½ cup diced Walla Walla Sweet onion

•Vinaigrette for Vegetables (recipe follows)

•½ cup crumbled blue cheese

•1/3 cup chopped toasted hazelnuts (see note below)

•1½ cups of local cherry tomatoes, halved

•Fresh basil leaves for garnish

Blanch and cool the beans as described in “Preparation and Cooking” (this can be done up to 24 hours ahead and refrigerated).

Place the beans in a medium bowl, along with the onion and the vinaigrette. Toss well to coat. Cover and refrigerate several hours or overnight. (Note: The beans will not retain their bright green color, but the flavor from the marinade certainly compensates.)

To serve, drain off the marinade from the bean mixture and place the beans on a lovely serving platter (Be sure and reserve the drained dressing for another use.). Sprinkle with the blue cheese and nuts, then arrange the tomatoes around the perimeter of the platter. Add a few basil leaves for garnish.