Japanese-Style Curry With Carrots and Apples
Makes about 6 cups
•4 ounces fresh shiitake mushrooms
•4 cups chicken broth
•3 skinny carrots, peeled, cut into ¼-inch thick rounds
•1 piece (3¼ inches) fresh ginger, peeled, thickly sliced
•1 rib celery, halved lengthwise, thinly sliced
•2 tablespoons mirin or dry sherry or white wine
•¼ cup butter
•1/3 cup flour
•½ medium onion, diced
•1 small apple, peeled, cored, diced
•2 tablespoons curry powder
•¼ teaspoon cayenne
•1 teaspoon soy sauce or to taste
Remove and discard stems from mushrooms. Slice caps into ¼-inch wide strips. Put broth, mushroom slices, carrots, ginger, celery and mirin into a medium saucepan. Simmer over low heat, about 20 minutes. (Refrigerate covered up to several days.)
Melt butter in a separate medium saucepan over medium-low heat. Stir in flour. Cook, stirring nearly constantly, until flour turns a pale oatmeal color, about 5 minutes. Stir in onion, apple, curry powder and cayenne. Cook and stir over medium-low heat until onion softens, about 5 minutes.
Whisk the broth mixture (with vegetables) into the flour mixture. Cook and whisk until mixture comes to a boil. Then reduce heat to very low; simmer, partly covered, about 15 minutes. Season with soy to taste. Mixture can be refrigerated for several days.
Per serving: 146 calories, 8 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 20 mg cholesterol, 16 g carbohydrates, 5 g sugar, 3 g protein, 138 mg sodium, 3 g fiber
Crispy Pork Tonkatsu With Japanese Curry and Rice
Makes 4 servings
I put a fork into each bowl to use for the three-stage dredging method to coat the pork slices evenly with minimal mess.
•1 pork tenderloin, about 1¼ pounds
•¼ cup flour
•¼ teaspoon salt
•2 large eggs
•1½ cups panko (Japanese-style breadcrumbs)
•Peanut or expeller-pressed canola oil or safflower oil, for frying
•3 to 4 cups Japanese-style curry, see recipe, heated until hot
•3 cups cooked rice
•Sesame seeds
•Cilantro sprigs
Place pork tenderloin on cutting board. Working on the diagonal and using a very sharp knife, slice the tenderloin into ¼-inch thick slices. You’ll have about 20 slices.
Set a baking rack over a baking sheet. Mix flour and salt in a shallow plate. Mix eggs with 1 tablespoon water in a pie plate. Put panko crumbs into another shallow dish or pie plate. Using a fork, lightly dredge a pork slice on both sides with flour mixture. Then, dip the slice into the beaten eggs to coat, letting excess egg drain back into the bowl. Then thoroughly dredge the slice in the panko crumbs to cover completely. Put the coated slice onto the prepared rack. Repeat to coat all the slices.
Let pork stand about 20 minutes, or, refrigerate uncovered up to several hours.
Just before serving, heat ¼ inch of oil in a large cast-iron or nonstick skillet over medium heat. When the oil is hot enough to make the edge of a pork slice sizzle fiercely, add pork slices in a single uncrowded layer. (Work in batches if necessary.) Cook over medium heat (do not let the oil smoke) until nicely golden on the bottom, about 2 minutes. Turn the pork and fry the second side until golden, about 1 minute more. Transfer to a paper towel-lined baking sheet. Serve right away or pop them into a 200-degree oven to keep warm while you fry the rest. Add more oil to the pan if needed to keep the ¼-inch oil level.
To serve, pile some rice onto each plate. Lay a few pork slices on the rice. Spoon a generous ladleful of the curry around the pork and rice. Serve garnished with sesame seeds and cilantro.
Oven-baked cutlets: Use 1½ pounds boneless extra-thin top loin pork chops or cutlets. Coat with flour, eggs and crumbs as directed. Place on an oiled baking sheet. Spray with oil or non-stick coating. Bake at 400 degrees on convection or 425 degrees on conventional oven until crisp, about 15 minutes.
Per serving: 793 calories, 41 g fat, 11 g saturated fat, 185 mg cholesterol, 67 g carbohydrates, 4 g sugar, 39 g protein, 383 mg sodium, 4 g fiber
Curry Bowls With Tofu
Makes 4 servings
•3 to 4 cups cooked white or brown rice (or cooked quinoa, farro or small pasta)
•1 block (14 ounces) extra firm organic tofu, diced into 1-inch cubes
•3 cups Japanese-style curry, see recipe
•2 green onions, ends trimmed, thinly sliced
•¼ cup chopped cilantro
Divide the rice among 4 deep serving bowls. Top each bowl of rice with one quarter of the tofu. Spoon one quarter of the curry sauce over each bowl. Microwave, covered, on high, until steamy hot, about 2 minutes per bowl. Serve garnished with green onions and cilantro sprigs.
Per serving: 348 calories, 12 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 15 mg cholesterol, 47 g carbohydrates, 4 g sugar, 16 g protein, 110 mg sodium, 4 g fiber
