Note on roasting garlic: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Prepare the whole head of garlic by cutting it in half, horizontally (through the plumpest portion of the cloves), keeping each half intact. Don’t worry if you have to snuggle some of the cloves back into their skins, that’s to be expected. Place the heads, cut side down, in a baking pan or any oven-proof dish, layered with a bit of olive oil. Bake the garlic, uncovered, for about 25 to 40 minutes (depending on the size and age of the heads), until the cloves are a rich golden brown on the bottom and garlic juices are oozing around the edges of each clove. If you give each half a gentle nudge, it will be soft.