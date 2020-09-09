Evenly spread the corn kernels on top of the lettuce followed by a layer of the diced onion.

Top with another cup of shredded lettuce.

Arrange the sliced pepper along the side of the bowl, alternating colors, and spread the rest evenly on top of the lettuce.

Add the third cup of shredded lettuce on top of the peppers.

Arrange cucumber slices along the side of the bowl and spread the rest evenly on top of the lettuce.

Add the last cup of shredded lettuce on top of the cucumbers and lightly press down.

Arrange cherry tomatoes on top of the lettuce as the final layer.

Serve with your desired dressing.

Source: Arthi Subramaniam

Savory Cornbread

The question whether cornbread should be sweet or savory often leads to spirited discussions. But for a trifle salad, the savory version is the definite choice.

•1/3 cup canola oil, plus some for greasing

•1 cup yellow cornmeal

•1 (14.75-ounce) can cream-style corn