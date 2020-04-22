Duxelles will keep refrigerated for slightly over one week, or frozen for about 6 months. To freeze, spoon the mixture into a recloseable freezer bag, spreading into a thin layer, then close. It's easy to reach in and break off a chunk as needed. Before using, you might want to reheat gently over low heat or in the microwave to soften.

Caramelized Onions

This is a process that requires patience on your part. It can't be rushed. Keep the temperature medium-low to low so the sugars in the onions have a chance to caramelize rather than burn. Don't feel that this means you need to hover by the stove. Indeed, once the onions have softened and begun to brown, just check on them every 10 minutes and give them a gentle stir with the flat side of a spatula to scrape up all the cooked on bits of onion that are building on the bottom of the pot. This is where a ton of flavor is lurking and its important to incorporate it back into the onions during the process!