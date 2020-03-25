Snickerdoodles
Makes about 3 dozen 3-inch cookies
This is a cookie from so many people’s childhoods that it is a genuine comfort! They keep well in a covered container and freeze very well also.
•1 cup softened butter
•1½ cups granulated sugar
•2 eggs
•2¾ cups all-purpose flour
•2 teaspoons cream of tartar (see note below)
•1 teaspoon baking soda
•½ teaspoon salt
•¼ cup granulated sugar
•4 teaspoons cinnamon
In a medium sized bowl, cream together the butter and sugar. Add the eggs and combine thoroughly. In another bowl, combine the flour, cream of tartar, baking soda and salt. Stir the flour mixture into the butter/sugar mixture; it will be a stiff dough. Chill the dough for about 30 minutes.
While the dough is chilling, combine the ¼ cup sugar and the cinnamon in a small dish.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.
With a spoon or small scoop, form walnut-sized balls of dough. Roll each ball of dough in the cinnamon/sugar mixture and place about 2-inches apart on ungreased baking sheet. Bake for about 10 minutes, or until the cookies are lightly browned, but still soft in the centers. (These cookies will puff up at first, then flatten out with crinkled tops.
Note on cream of tartar: If you don’t have cream of tartar on hand and don’t want a trip to the market, omit the cream of tarter and baking soda and replace with 1 tablespoon of baking powder.
Source: Recipe from “Betty Crocker’s Picture Cook Book.”
Molasses Crinkles
Makes about 4 dozen cookies
This is the first cookie I ever made because it was in the first cookbook I ever owned, Betty Crocker’s Cook Book for Boys and Girls.” It’s still one of my favorites.
•¾ cup softened butter
•1 cup firmly packed brown sugar
•1 egg
•¼ cup molasses
•2¼ cups flour
•2 teaspoons baking soda
•1 teaspoon cinnamon
•1 teaspoon ground ginger
•½ teaspoon ground cloves
•¼ teaspoon salt
•Additional sugar for dipping tops of each cookie before baking
In a medium-sized bowl, cream together the butter and brown sugar. Beat in the egg and molasses.
In a separate bowl, combine the flour, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, and salt. Stir the flour mixture into the butter mixture. Chill dough for about 30 minutes.
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F.
With a spoon or small scoop, form walnut-sized balls of dough. Dip the tops of each ball in the granulated sugar and place them, sugared-side up, 3 inches apart on a greased baking sheet.
Sprinkle each cookie with 2 or 3 drops of water for a crackled surface.
Bake 10 to 12 minutes, just until set, but not hard.
Source: Recipe from “Betty Crocker’s Cook Book for Boys and Girls.”
