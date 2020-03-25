Snickerdoodles

Makes about 3 dozen 3-inch cookies

This is a cookie from so many people’s childhoods that it is a genuine comfort! They keep well in a covered container and freeze very well also.

•1 cup softened butter

•1½ cups granulated sugar

•2 eggs

•2¾ cups all-purpose flour

•2 teaspoons cream of tartar (see note below)

•1 teaspoon baking soda

•½ teaspoon salt

•¼ cup granulated sugar

•4 teaspoons cinnamon

In a medium sized bowl, cream together the butter and sugar. Add the eggs and combine thoroughly. In another bowl, combine the flour, cream of tartar, baking soda and salt. Stir the flour mixture into the butter/sugar mixture; it will be a stiff dough. Chill the dough for about 30 minutes.

While the dough is chilling, combine the ¼ cup sugar and the cinnamon in a small dish.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.