While the soup is simmering, prepare the Swiss-On-Rye Croutons: butter one side of each slice of bread with some of the butter. Place the slices, buttered side up, on a baking sheet and broil until well toasted and golden brown. Turn over the slices and butter the untoasted side with some more butter, then return to the oven and broil until lightly golden brown. Remove from oven. Trim the croutons so each one will fit within the diameter of the oven-proof soup bowls you are serving the soup in.

When ready to serve, ladle a generous portion of the soup in each oven-proof soup bowl. Spread about 1 tablespoon of the Russian Dressing on each crouton and place it on top of the soup. Layer a generous amount of the shredded cheese over the crouton and surface of the soup, then arrange all of the bowls on a baking sheet and broil until the cheese has melted and turned a light golden brown. Serve immediately.