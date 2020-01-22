Jan’s House Croutons
Makes 1 quart of croutons
These zesty-garlicky wonders are easy to make and complement a vast range of soups. They freeze fabulously, so when you have the time, just make up a big batch and toss ‘em in the freezer for future hits.
•1 loaf of a good quality artisan bread, such as ciabata, olive, Italian or French
•½ cup (1 cube) butter
•4 to 6 large cloves minced or pressed fresh garlic
•2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
•1 teaspoon soy sauce
•¼ teaspoon Tabasco or your favorite hot pepper sauce
•¼ teaspoon salt
Cut a portion of the bread into enough 1-inch (or slightly smaller) cubes to measure 1 quart. Place the cubes of bread in a large bowl.
Melt the butter with the garlic, Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, Tabasco and salt. Slowly drizzle the melted butter over the cubes of bread, tossing the cubes in the bowl so that they all get a dose of the seasoned butter. Spread the cubes out evenly on a large rimmed baking sheet. Bake in a 375-degree oven for about 10 minutes, or until richly golden. Remove from oven and cool. Store unused croutons in a plastic container for several days, or freeze for up to 3 or 4 months.
Variations abound: Sprinkle on a bit of Parmesan cheese — outstanding! I’ve used different forms of bread and gotten terrific results, including sourdough English muffins, baguettes, Asiago cheese bread, rye bread, and roasted garlic bread. The trick is to make sure that whatever bread you use has substantial texture. A light-textured bread doesn’t hold up under salad conditions; it gets too soggy too quickly.
Candied Bacon
The rich caramelized goodness of melted brown sugar on bacon, the zip of Dijon mustard, and the zing of a little wine all adds up to a fantastic topper for creamy soups and bisques.
Makes enough for 8 hearty garnishes
•1 pound sliced bacon
•1 cup firmly packed brown sugar
•¼ cup white wine or unsweetened apple juice
•2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking pan with parchment or aluminum foil. Arrange a rack on top then place the bacon on the rack (for easier clean-up, spray the racks with nonstick cooking spray). Bake for 10 minutes. While the bacon is cooking, combine the brown sugar, wine and mustard. Drizzle or brush half of the brown sugar mixture on the bacon and continue baking for 10 more minutes. Turn the bacon and brush with the remaining glaze. Continue baking until the bacon is crisp and golden brown, about 10 to 15 more minutes. Remove the bacon to another piece of parchment to cool slightly until set.
Toasted Baguettes with Mozzarella and Sun-Dried Tomatoes
My original use for this recipe is as a simple appetizer. But it makes a wonderful soup topper! Substitute any cheese for the Mozzarella (mellow goat cheese or herb-flavored cream cheese work particularly well, as does a simple sharp Cheddar).
Yields 16 pieces, or 8 servings
•1 baguette
•Olive oil
•6 ounces thinly sliced or shredded Mozzarella
•16 sun-dried tomatoes, drained
•Basil leaves
Thinly slice 16 ¼-inch thick slices from the baguette and arrange them on a baking sheet. Brush the top side of each slice lightly with olive oil, then broil the slices until golden and toasty (this can be done up to 24 hours ahead).
Spread each bread slice with a portion of the mozzarella (or other cheese), then top with a sun-dried tomato and basil leaf. Bake in 450-degree oven just until the cheese has melted, about 5 minutes. May be prepared a couple hours ahead.
Caprial’s Corn Spoon Bread
This is delicious garnish for creamy tomato or red pepper soups, as well as cream of potato and cream of chicken soups.
•2 cups milk
•2 cups chicken broth (or water)
•1½ cups finely ground cornmeal
•3 cups corn kernels
•6 eggs, separated
•1 teaspoon hot pepper sauce (such as Tabasco)
•2 cloves garlic, minced
•2 teaspoons salt
•1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
•1 cup grated sharp Cheddar cheese
•¼ cup flour
•1 teaspoon baking powder
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Grease a 9- by 12-inch baking pan and set aside.
In a large saucepan over medium-high heat, bring the milk and broth to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, slowly whisk in the cornmeal, and cook, whisking often, until smooth and creamy, about 5 minutes. Stir in the corn and set aside to cool.
In a small bowl, whisk together the egg yolks, hot pepper sauce, garlic, salt, and pepper. Add the egg yolk mixture and cheese to the cornmeal mixture, stirring well. Sift together the flour and baking powder and stir into the batter. Whip the egg whites until soft peaks form and fold them into the batter. Pour the batter into the prepared baking pan and bake for 45 minutes to 1 hour, or until a toothpick comes out clean when inserted in the center. Remove from oven and let cool.
Source: Recipe adapted from “Caprial’s Soups and Sandwiches,” by Caprial Pence and Mark Dowers.
Green Onion & Blue Cheese Croustades
Makes about 20 slices
The tang of the blue cheese and the crispiness of the croustades makes a nice addition to the sweet flavors in a classic onion soup. Also delicious with a creamy potato or chicken soup.
•2 bunches green onions, all of the white portion with about half the green portion, chopped
•8 ounces blue cheese
•1 teaspoon chopped fresh tarragon
•1 baguette, sliced on the diagonal into ½-inch slices
•3 tablespoons olive oil
Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F. In a small bowl, stir together the green onions, blue cheese and tarragon. Brush the baguette slices with olive oil. Place the slices on a baking sheet and bake until they are crunchy and golden brown, 8 to 10 minutes.
Remove the slices from the oven and preheat the broiler. Spread each baguette slices with about 2 teaspoons of the cheese mixture and broil until the cheese is bubbly and melted, about 3 minutes.
Source: Recipe adapted from “Caprial’s Soups and Sandwiches,” by Caprial Pence and Mark Dowers.
Roasted Chickpeas
Roasting chickpeas (aka, garbanzo beans) is a wonderful hack! It turns them into the most delightful, crunchy, flavorful morsels! Great garnish on a creamy soup.
•1 (15 ounce) can chickpeas/garbanzos (1½ cups), drained, rinsed, and patted completely dry
•1 tablespoon olive oil
•½ teaspoon ground cumin
•¼ teaspoon salt
•1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Place the chickpeas in a medium-sized bowl, along with the olive oil, cumin, salt and cayenne. Toss to thoroughly coat the chickpeas. Spread the chickpeas on a rimmed, parchment-lined baking sheet in a single layer. Roast for about 35 to 40 minutes, until browned and crisp, stirring midway through. Remove from oven and set aside.
Almost-A-Reuben Soup with Swiss On Rye Croutons
Makes 6 servings
All the components of a Reuben sandwich — from the Swiss cheese and Russian dressing to the sauerkraut and rye bread — in a bowl of soup. I’ve opted for pastrami over corned beef because it’s a little spicier, with a subtle smokiness that works well in the soup. But if you’ve got some leftover corned beef, don’t hesitate to use it instead!
•1 medium yellow onion, diced
•3 to 4 large cloves garlic, peeled and minced
•2 tablespoons butter
•4 cups beef broth
•4 cups chicken broth
•1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
•½ teaspoon red pepper flakes
•2 cups sauerkraut, drained and rinsed
•4 medium Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and cut into ½-inch dice
•3 cups (14 to 16 ounces) chopped pastrami (see note)
•¼ cup butter, softened
•6½-inch thick (or slightly thicker) slices good quality Rye bread
•Russian Dressing (recipe follows)
•2 cups shredded Jarlsburg cheese
Over medium heat, in a large heavy-bottomed pan, saute the onion and garlic in the butter until the onions are soft and translucent. Add the beef and chicken broth, Worcestershire sauce, pepper flakes, potatoes, and sauerkraut. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat, cover, and simmer for 10 minutes. Add the pastrami and continue simmering, covered, until the potatoes are tender, about 15 additional minutes.
While the soup is simmering, prepare the Swiss-On-Rye Croutons: butter one side of each slice of bread with some of the butter. Place the slices, buttered side up, on a baking sheet and broil until well toasted and golden brown. Turn over the slices and butter the untoasted side with some more butter, then return to the oven and broil until lightly golden brown. Remove from oven. Trim the croutons so each one will fit within the diameter of the oven-proof soup bowls you are serving the soup in.
When ready to serve, ladle a generous portion of the soup in each oven-proof soup bowl. Spread about 1 tablespoon of the Russian Dressing on each crouton and place it on top of the soup. Layer a generous amount of the shredded cheese over the crouton and surface of the soup, then arrange all of the bowls on a baking sheet and broil until the cheese has melted and turned a light golden brown. Serve immediately.
NOTE ON PASTRAMI: Even though a traditional Reuben Sandwich uses corned beef, I prefer using pastrami in this soup, because it imparts a spicier and smokier flavor. If you prefer to use corned beef, that’s perfectly OK! When purchasing pastrami at the deli counter, have them slice it ½-inch thick (I usually end up with 4 slices measuring ½-inch thick). To prepare for the soup, chop each ½-inch slice into ¼-inch pieces (don’t be precise; it looks better in the soup if the pastrami pieces are irregular in size and shape).
RUSSIAN DRESSING: In a small bowl, whisk together ¾ cup good quality mayonnaise, 1/3 cup chili sauce (similar to ketchup, only spicier), 2 tablespoons sour cream, 3 tablespoons finely chopped sweet onion, 2 tablespoons finely chopped garlic dill pickle, 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, 1 tablespoon prepared horseradish (NOT cream-style), and ½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce. Refrigerate until ready to use. Can be made up to 7 days ahead. Makes about 1½ cups.