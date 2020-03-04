Scallops and Mushroom Bowtie Pasta

Place the mushroom stems and the cream in a small, nonreactive saucepan. Bring the cream to a boil and gently boil for at least 10 minutes or until the cream is reduced by half. Pour in the wine and boil for 2 to 3 minutes longer. Set the mixture aside. This sauce can be kept in the refrigerator for up to 3 days before using.