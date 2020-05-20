Place the whole, unpeeled potatoes in a large pot with enough water to cover. Replace lid, bring the water to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer until tender. This will take about 15 to 22 minutes, depending on the size and shape of your potatoes. (Hint: To determine “tender,” instead of poking the spuds with a fork, I insert a cake tester, which is considerably more slender. When the tester goes in with just a slight amount of resistance on the part of the potato, it’s done. If, when you poke the tester in, the potato continues to “push back,” it needs a few more minutes.)