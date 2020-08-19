Add beef and stir on high for a minute or two, browning the meat. Add milk, stirring. Cover, turn down to medium and let cook half an hour, stirring occasionally,

Add potatoes, stir well and cover again. Cook until potatoes are cooked through, adding water if needed to maintain a nice thick sauce, stirring occasionally. Add lime juice; stir until well blended.

Serve hot with rice or bread with kale sambol on the side.

Source: "A Feast of Serendib" by Mary Anne Mohanraj (Mascot Books; March 2020)

Sri Lankan Curry Powder

Yellow curry powder is not the same as Sri Lankan curry, which is dark roasted. This recipe makes enough powder for many meals.

1 cup coriander seeds

½ cup cumin seeds

1 tablespoon fennel seeds

1 teaspoon fenugreek seeds

2-inch piece of cinnamon stick

1 teaspoon whole cloves

1 teaspoon cardamom seeds

2 tablespoon dried curry leaves

2 teaspoons cayenne