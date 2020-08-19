Pol Sambol (Coconut Relish)
Makes 8 servings
Sambol, a traditional Sri Lankan dish made with coconut and onion, brings balance and excitement to a plate by adding sweetness, heat and bit of a tang. It can be used as a condiment or topping for a rice bowl.
1 cup desiccated unsweetened coconut
3 tablespoons hot milk
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon cayenne
2 teaspoons paprika
2 to 3 tablespoons lime juice or to taste
1 medium onion, minced fine
Reconstitute coconut in a large bowl with the hot milk, using your fingers to squeeze the milk through the coconut. Add salt, cayenne, paprika, lime juice and onion. Mix thoroughly with your hand, rubbing ingredients together until well blended.
Source: "A Feast of Serendib" by Mary Anne Mohanraj (Mascot Books; March 2020)
Beef and Potato Curry
Makes 6 servings
This curry was a favorite dish when Mary Anne Mohanraj was growing up in Chicago. It's on the spicy side, but you can always water it down by adding less curry powder.
3 to 5 medium onions, chopped
2 tablespoons ginger, chopped finely
4 to 5 garlic cloves, sliced
3 tablespoons oil
1 teaspoon black mustard seeds
1 teaspoon cumin seeds
1 to 2 tablespoons cayenne
1/3 cup ketchup
¼ cup Worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon Sri Lankan curry powder (recipe follows)
1 teaspoon salt
3 cinnamon sticks
3 cardamom pods
3 cloves
3 pounds beef stew meat, cubed into 1-inch pieces
1 dozen curry leaves
½ cup milk
3 medium russet potatoes, cut into large chunks
2 to 3 tablespoons lime juice
Kale sambol (recipe follows)
In large pot, saute onions, ginger and garlic in oil on medium-high with mustard seeds and cumin seeds until onions are golden but not brown, stirring as needed. Add cayenne and cook 1 minute, stirring. Immediately stir in ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, curry powder, salt, cinnamon, cardamom, cloves and curry leaves.
Add beef and stir on high for a minute or two, browning the meat. Add milk, stirring. Cover, turn down to medium and let cook half an hour, stirring occasionally,
Add potatoes, stir well and cover again. Cook until potatoes are cooked through, adding water if needed to maintain a nice thick sauce, stirring occasionally. Add lime juice; stir until well blended.
Serve hot with rice or bread with kale sambol on the side.
Source: "A Feast of Serendib" by Mary Anne Mohanraj (Mascot Books; March 2020)
Sri Lankan Curry Powder
Yellow curry powder is not the same as Sri Lankan curry, which is dark roasted. This recipe makes enough powder for many meals.
1 cup coriander seeds
½ cup cumin seeds
1 tablespoon fennel seeds
1 teaspoon fenugreek seeds
2-inch piece of cinnamon stick
1 teaspoon whole cloves
1 teaspoon cardamom seeds
2 tablespoon dried curry leaves
2 teaspoons cayenne
In dry pan over medium heat, roast separately the coriander, cumin, fennel and fenugreek, stirring constantly until each one become fairly brown. Put into blender container (you can also use a coffee or spice grinder) together with cinnamon stick broken in pieces, cloves, cardamom and curry leaves.
Blend at high speed until finely powdered. Sieve into a bowl, discarding any large pieces and combine with cayenne. Store in an airtight jar.
Kale Sambol
Even people who think they hate kale will love this fresh and tasty sambol. It keeps in the fridge for a week; simply freshen it up with a little lime juice as needed. You could also make it with beet or mustard greens or chard.
1 bunch kale, leaves stripped off and stem discarded
1 medium onion, minced
1 cup shredded unsweetened coconut
1 to 2 cups cherry tomatoes
Juice of 2 small limes (about 2 to 3 tablespoons)
1 to 2 tablespoons sugar
1 teaspoon fine salt
Pulse kale in food processor until completely shredded into small bits. Add onion, coconut, tomatoes, lime juice, sugar and salt. Mix thoroughly.
Kottu Roti (Chopped Roti Stir-Fry)
Makes 4 servings
This simple stir-fry is a popular street food in Sri Lanka. As a variation, you can add half a chopped cabbage along with the carrots and beans, and reduce the amount of roti.
1 red onion, chopped
3 green chilies, chopped
1 stalk curry leaves (about 12 leaves)
2 to 3 tablespoons vegetable oil
2 eggs, beaten with 1 teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper
1 cup green beans, chopped small
1 carrot, coarsely grated
1 leek, thinly sliced (green and white parts), rinsed thoroughly
4 rotis (or similar flatbreads), chopped coarsely
1 cup leftover curry, with at least ½ cup of sauce
In large pan, saute onion, green chilies and curry leaves in oil until lightly browned, about 5 minutes.
Add eggs and fry, breaking up eggs. Add green beans, carrot and leeks, and saute until cooked through, about 5 more minutes.
Add rotis and mix thoroughly. Add curry and mix thoroughly. Serve hot.
Source: "A Feast of Serendib" by Mary Anne Mohanraj (Mascot Books, March 2020, $40)
