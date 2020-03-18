Artichoke Mayonnaise
Makes about 2 cups
I like to serve artichokes as an appetizer. It’s an informal approach: simply cook two or three beautiful artichokes, then place them on the buffet table along with a couple of simple dips. This zesty artichoke-infused mayonnaise complements the wholesome, unadorned flavor in the cooked vegetable.
•1 (6½ ounce) jar marinated artichoke hearts, drained (reserve 2 tablespoons marinade)
•1 cup mayonnaise
•3 parsley sprigs
In a food processor or blender, combine the marinated artichoke hearts, reserved marinade, mayonnaise, and parsley and blend until smooth. Cover and chill until ready to use.
Source: Recipe from “The Big Book of Potluck,” by Maryana Vollstedt.
Cobbled Crab Dressing for Artichokes
This is a somewhat rich accessory to cold artichokes. But very delicious.
•1 cup good quality mayonnaise
•½ cup sour cream
•½ cup cooked Dungeness crabmeat
•¼ cup chopped fresh dill
•1 tablespoon minced shallots
•1 teaspoon lime juice
•Dash of hot pepper sauce (such as Tabasco)
•Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
Whisk together the mayonnaise and sour cream. Stir in the crab, dill, shallots, lime juice, hot pepper sauce, and salt and pepper to taste. Chill thoroughly before serving. Makes about 1-2/3 cups.
Source: Adapted from “Greene on Greens,” by Bert Greene.
Creamy Parmesan & Peppercorn Dressing
•½ cup mayonnaise
•½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
•¼ cup buttermilk
•¼ cup sour cream
•3 tablespoons red or white wine vinegar, or to taste
•2 teaspoons Dijon mustard, or to taste
•½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
•Salt to taste
Whisk together the mayonnaise, Parmesan, buttermilk, sour cream, vinegar, Dijon mustard and black pepper. Taste for seasoning, adding salt if necessary, along with additional mustard, pepper or vinegar, if desired. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes to allow flavors to develop and meld.
Steve's Blue Cheese Vinaigrette
The recipe was inspired by the House Dressing at Burton's Restaurant in downtown Corvallis (Burton's closed in 2006). They never gave Steve their recipe (he never had the temerity to ask), but he just kept tasting and testing in our kitchen until he believed he achieved success. It’s truly wonderful with artichokes.
•1 cup diced (¼-inch cubes) red onion
•4 to 6 ounces (or more!) of your favorite blue cheese (Steve prefers Treasure Cave), more as needed
•About 2/3 cup red wine vinegar, more as needed
•About 1/3 cup vegetable oil (such as corn or canola), more as needed
•About ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Place the onions in a bowl. Crumble in about 4 ounces of the blue cheese, then gently stir in the vinegar and vegetable oil. At this point, you might have to add additional oil, vinegar, or blue cheese to reach a consistency that hovers between a vinaigrette and a creamy dressing. Steve prefers a higher ratio of blue cheese, so he inevitably adds more at this point (which usually translates into another trip to the store), whereas I prefer it to be more vinegary.
Now add the pepper. It might seem like a lot, but it really is delicious. The dressing should be prepared the night before serving, so the onions have a chance to marinate. It will keep in the refrigerator for about 2 weeks — as long as Steve doesn't live nearby. Yields about 2½ cups dressing.
Balsamic Vinaigrette
This dressing is based on one of Gathering Together Farm’s vinaigrettes from many years ago.
•¼ cup balsamic vinegar
•¼ cup red wine vinegar
•2 teaspoons honey
•2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
•1 teaspoon soy sauce or Kikkoman Tempura sauce (the tempura sauce is not easy to find, but it is available)
•½ teaspoon black bean garlic sauce (available in the Asian food section of most supermarkets)
•Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
•1 cup extra-virgin olive oil
Combine vinegars, honey, mustard, tempura sauce, black bean sauce, salt and pepper. Add olive oil. Adjust seasonings. Makes 2 cups.
Maryanna’s Blue Cheese Dressing
This is a wonderful blue cheese dressing, compliments of Eugene-based cookbook author, Maryanna Vollstedt.
•½ cup mayonnaise
•¼ cup buttermilk
•¼ cup sour cream
•1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
•¼ teaspoon dried mustard
•¼ teaspoon salt
•1/8 teaspoon white pepper
•½ cup crumbled blue cheese
In small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, buttermilk, sour cream and vinegar. Add the mustard, salt, and pepper and whisk again. Stir in the blue cheese. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes to allow flavors to develop and meld. Makes about 1-2/3 cups.