× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Steve's Blue Cheese Vinaigrette

The recipe was inspired by the House Dressing at Burton's Restaurant in downtown Corvallis (Burton's closed in 2006). They never gave Steve their recipe (he never had the temerity to ask), but he just kept tasting and testing in our kitchen until he believed he achieved success. It’s truly wonderful with artichokes.

•1 cup diced (¼-inch cubes) red onion

•4 to 6 ounces (or more!) of your favorite blue cheese (Steve prefers Treasure Cave), more as needed

•About 2/3 cup red wine vinegar, more as needed

•About 1/3 cup vegetable oil (such as corn or canola), more as needed

•About ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Place the onions in a bowl. Crumble in about 4 ounces of the blue cheese, then gently stir in the vinegar and vegetable oil. At this point, you might have to add additional oil, vinegar, or blue cheese to reach a consistency that hovers between a vinaigrette and a creamy dressing. Steve prefers a higher ratio of blue cheese, so he inevitably adds more at this point (which usually translates into another trip to the store), whereas I prefer it to be more vinegary.