Weather and River Levels: March 4, 2020

WEATHER
FORECAST
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a high of 53, low of 32 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a high of 57, low of 36 and 20% chance of precipitation.
Friday: Showers with a high of 43, low of 30 and 60% chance of precipitation.
Saturday: Rain/snow showers with a high of 46, low of 27 and 40% chance of precipitation.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a high of 50, low of 28 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Monday: Sunny with a high of 53, low of 30 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 57, low of 34 and 10% chance of precipitation.
RECENT READINGS
Date;High;Low;Prc.
Feb. 24;53;32;0.00
Feb. 25;55;29;0.00
Feb. 26;60;40;0.00
Feb. 27;62;32;0.01
Feb. 28;53;32;0.04
Feb. 29;47;32;0.22
March 1;50;30;0.00
Source: Fern Road and Airport Road station via wunderground.com.
MARYS RIVER LEVELS
FORECAST
Date;Stage;Flow
March 4;4.57;0.24
March 5;4.44;0.23
March 6;4.34;0.22
March 7;4.33;0.22
March 8;4.21;0.21
March 9;4.12;0.20
March 10;4.06;0.19
RECENT READINGS
Date;Stage;Flow
Feb. 24;5.77;0.37
Feb. 25;5.51;0.34
Feb. 26;5.33;0.33
Feb. 27;5.18;0.31
Feb. 28;5.05;0.30
Feb. 29;4.99;0.29
March 1;5.22;0.31
Note: Measurements based on National Weather Service observations at noon each day. Flow measured in thousands of cubic feet per second (kcfs). Flood stage is 20 feet.