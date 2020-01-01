Weather: Jan. 1, 2020

FORECAST

Wednesday: Showers with a high of 52, low of 44 and 50% chance of precipitation.

Thursday: Showers with a high of 51, low of 46 and 50% chance of precipitation.

Friday: Showers with a high of 48, low of 37 and 50% chance of precipitation.

Saturday: Showers with a high of 44, low of 35 and 40% chance of precipitation.

Sunday: Showers with a high of 43, low of 34 and 40% chance of precipitation.

Monday: Showers with a high of 43, low of 36 and 40% chance of precipitation.

Tuesday: Showers with a high of 44, low of 35 and 50% chance of precipitation.

RECENT READINGS

Date;High;Low;Prc.

Dec. 22;45;41;0.24

Dec. 23;47;34;0.09

Dec. 24;42;36;0.08

Dec. 25;47;33;0.00