Weather: Jan. 1, 2020

FORECAST
Wednesday: Showers with a high of 52, low of 44 and 50% chance of precipitation.
Thursday: Showers with a high of 51, low of 46 and 50% chance of precipitation.
Friday: Showers with a high of 48, low of 37 and 50% chance of precipitation.
Saturday: Showers with a high of 44, low of 35 and 40% chance of precipitation.
Sunday: Showers with a high of 43, low of 34 and 40% chance of precipitation.
Monday: Showers with a high of 43, low of 36 and 40% chance of precipitation.
Tuesday: Showers with a high of 44, low of 35 and 50% chance of precipitation.
RECENT READINGS
Date;High;Low;Prc.
Dec. 22;45;41;0.24
Dec. 23;47;34;0.09
Dec. 24;42;36;0.08
Dec. 25;47;33;0.00
Dec. 26;42;28;0.01
Dec. 27;43;35;0.00
Dec. 28;42;37;0.01
Source: Fern Road and Airport Road station via wunderground.com.