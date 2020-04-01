Portland Grains (April 1)

Bids as of noon
May wheat futures trended mixed, from 0.75 of a cent per bushel lower to 6.25 cents higher compared to Monday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for April delivery ordinary protein trended steady to 10 cents per bushel higher compared to Monday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady to 2 cents per bushel lower compared to Monday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel.
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Apr; 6.0500-6.2000
May; 6.0500-6.2500
Jun; 6.0800-6.2500
Jul; 6.0500-6.2000
Aug; 6.0000-6.1500
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 6.1800-6.3300
11%; 6.3800-6.5300
11.5%
Apr; 6.4800-6.6300
May; 6.4800-6.6300
Jun; 6.4950-6.6450
Jul; 6.3450-6.6450
Jul; 6.1200-6.4200
12%; 6.5300-6.6800
13%; 6.6300-6.7800
Rail/Barge February 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.2400
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.8700
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.1700
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.8200
Source: USDA
