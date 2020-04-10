Portland Grains (April 10)

Bids as of noon
May wheat futures trended 2.50 to 14 cents per bushel higher compared to Wednesday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for April delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel.
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Apr; 6.0500-6.1000
May; 6.1000
Jun; 6.1000-6.1500
Jul; 6.0500-6.1200
Aug; 6.0000-6.1000
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 6.0200-6.3200
11%; 6.2200-6.5200
11.5%
Apr; 6.3200-6.6200
May; 6.3200-6.6200
Jun; 6.2900-6.6400
Jul; 6.1900-6.6400
Aug; 6.1075-6.4075
12%; 6.3700-6.6700
13%; 6.4700-6.7700
Rail/Barge March 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.9800
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.8700
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.1700
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.7500
Source: USDA
