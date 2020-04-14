Portland Grains (April 14)

Bids as of noon
May wheat futures trended mixed, from 5 cents per bushel lower to 2 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for April delivery ordinary protein trended steady to 5 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Thursday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel.
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Apr; 6.1000
May; 6.1000-6.1500
Jun; 6.1500
Jul; 6.0500-6.1200
Aug; 6.0000-6.1000
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 6.0400-6.3400
11%; 6.2400-6.5400
11.5%
Apr; 6.3400-6.6400
May; 6.3400-6.6400
Jun; 6.3075-6.6575
Jul; 6.2075-6.6575
Aug; 6.1275-6.4275
12%; 6.3900-6.6900
13%; 6.4900-6.7900
Rail/Barge March 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.9800
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.8700
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.1700
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.7500
Source: USDA
