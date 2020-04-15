Portland Grains (April 15)

Bids as of noon
May wheat futures trended 6.25 to 10.25 cents per bushel lower compared to Monday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for April delivery ordinary protein trended steady to 2 cents per bushel higher compared to Monday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Monday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel.
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Apr; 6.1000-6.1200
May; 6.1500
Jun; 6.1800-6.2000
Jul; 6.0500-6.1500
Aug; 6.0000-6.1000
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.9375-6.2375
11%; 6.1375-6.4375
11.5%
Apr; 6.2375-6.5375
May; 6.2375-6.5375
Jun; 6.2100-6.5600
Jul; 6.1100-6.5600
Aug; 6.0375-6.3375
12%; 6.2875-6.5875
13%; 6.3875-6.6875
Rail/Barge March 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.9800
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.8700
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.1700
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.7500
Source: USDA
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!