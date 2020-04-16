Portland Grains (April 16)
Portland Grains (April 16)

Bids as of noon

May wheat futures trended 4.25 to 8.50 cents per bushel lower compared to Tuesday's noon closes.

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for April delivery ordinary protein trended 2 to 3 cents per bushel higher compared to Tuesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady to 2 cents per bushel lower compared to Tuesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

All bids in dollars per bushel.

U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Apr; 6.0700-6.1000

May; 6.1000-6.1500

Jun; 6.1500-6.2000

Jul; 6.0500-6.1000

Aug; 6.0000-6.0500

U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)

Ordinary; 5.8950-6.1950

11%; 6.0950-6.4950

11.5%

Apr; 6.1950-6.4950

May; 6.1950-6.4950

Jun; 6.1700-6.5200

Jul; 6.0700-6.5200

Aug; 5.9950-6.2950

12%; 6.2450-6.5450

13%; 6.3450-6.6450

Rail/Barge March 2020; averages in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.9800

US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.8700

US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.1700

US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.7500

Source: USDA

