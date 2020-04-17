Portland Grains (April 17)
Portland Grains (April 17)

Bids as of noon

May wheat futures trended 7.75 to 10.50 cents per bushel lower compared to Wednesday's noon closes.

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for April delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

All bids in dollars per bushel.

U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Apr; 6.0700-6.1000

May; 6.1000-6.1500

Jun; 6.1500

Jul; 6.0500-6.1000

Aug; 6.0000-6.0500

U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)

Ordinary; 5.8000-6.1000

11%; 6.0000-6.3000

11.5%

Apr; 6.1000-6.4000

May; 6.1000-6.4000

Jun; 6.0675-6.4175

Jul; 5.9675-6.4175

Aug; 5.8950-6.1950

12%; 6.1500-6.4500

13%; 6.2500-6.5500

Rail/Barge March 2020; averages in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.9800

US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.8700

US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.1700

US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.7500

Source: USDA

