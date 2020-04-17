Portland Grains (April 17)

Bids as of noon
May wheat futures trended 7.75 to 10.50 cents per bushel lower compared to Wednesday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for April delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel.
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Apr; 6.0700-6.1000
May; 6.1000-6.1500
Jun; 6.1500
Jul; 6.0500-6.1000
Aug; 6.0000-6.0500
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.8000-6.1000
11%; 6.0000-6.3000
11.5%
Apr; 6.1000-6.4000
May; 6.1000-6.4000
Jun; 6.0675-6.4175
Jul; 5.9675-6.4175
Aug; 5.8950-6.1950
12%; 6.1500-6.4500
13%; 6.2500-6.5500
Rail/Barge March 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.9800
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.8700
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.1700
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.7500
Source: USDA
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!