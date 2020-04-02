Portland Grains (April 2)

Bids as of noon
May wheat futures trended 14.75 to 18.50 cents per bushel lower compared to Tuesday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for April delivery ordinary protein trended mixed, from 10 cents per bushel lower to 5 cents per bushel higher compared to Tuesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady to 5 cents per bushel higher compared to Tuesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel.
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Apr; 6.1000
May; 6.1000-6.1500
Jun; 6.1500-6.1800
Jul; 6.1200-6.1500
Aug; 6.0800-6.1000
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 6.0000-6.1500
11%; 6.2000-6.3500
11.5%
Apr; 6.3000-6.4500
May; 6.3000-6.4500
Jun; 6.3250-6.4750
Jul; 6.1750-6.4750
Jul; 6.9575-6.2575
12%; 6.3500-6.5000
13%; 6.4500-6.6000
Rail/Barge February 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.2400
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.8700
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.1700
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.8200
Source: USDA
