Portland Grains (April 2)

Bids as of noon

May wheat futures trended 14.75 to 18.50 cents per bushel lower compared to Tuesday's noon closes.

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for April delivery ordinary protein trended mixed, from 10 cents per bushel lower to 5 cents per bushel higher compared to Tuesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady to 5 cents per bushel higher compared to Tuesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

All bids in dollars per bushel.

U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Apr; 6.1000

May; 6.1000-6.1500

Jun; 6.1500-6.1800

Jul; 6.1200-6.1500

Aug; 6.0800-6.1000

U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)

Ordinary; 6.0000-6.1500

11%; 6.2000-6.3500

11.5%

Apr; 6.3000-6.4500

May; 6.3000-6.4500

Jun; 6.3250-6.4750

Jul; 6.1750-6.4750

Jul; 6.9575-6.2575

12%; 6.3500-6.5000

13%; 6.4500-6.6000

Rail/Barge February 2020; averages in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.2400

US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.8700

US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.1700

US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.8200

Source: USDA

