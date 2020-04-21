Portland Grains (April 21)

Bids as of noon
May wheat futures trended 4 to 16.50 cents per bushel higher compared to Friday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for April delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel.
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Apr; 6.1500
May; 6.1800
Jun; 6.2000-6.2300
Jul; 6.1500-6.2000
Aug; 6.1000-6.1700
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.9525-6.3525
11%; 6.1525-6.5525
11.5%
Apr; 6.2525-6.6525
May; 6.2525-6.6525
Jun; 6.3225-6.6725
Jul; 6.1350-6.4350
Aug; 6.3025-6.7025
12%; 6.3025-6.7025
13%; 6.4025-6.8025
Rail/Barge March 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.9800
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.8700
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.1700
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.7500
Source: USDA
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!