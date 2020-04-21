Portland Grains (April 21)
Portland Grains (April 21)

Bids as of noon

May wheat futures trended 4 to 16.50 cents per bushel higher compared to Friday's noon closes.

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for April delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

All bids in dollars per bushel.

U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Apr; 6.1500

May; 6.1800

Jun; 6.2000-6.2300

Jul; 6.1500-6.2000

Aug; 6.1000-6.1700

U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)

Ordinary; 5.9525-6.3525

11%; 6.1525-6.5525

11.5%

Apr; 6.2525-6.6525

May; 6.2525-6.6525

Jun; 6.3225-6.6725

Jul; 6.1350-6.4350

Aug; 6.3025-6.7025

12%; 6.3025-6.7025

13%; 6.4025-6.8025

Rail/Barge March 2020; averages in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.9800

US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.8700

US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.1700

US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.7500

Source: USDA

