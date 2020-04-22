Portland Grains (April 22)

Bids as of noon
May wheat futures trended 5.75 cents per bushel lower to 1.50 cents per bushel higher compared to Monday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for April delivery ordinary protein trended steady to 3 cents per bushel lower compared to Monday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady to 3 cents per bushel lower compared to Monday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel.
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Apr; 6.1200-6.1500
May; 6.1500-6.1800
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.9675-6.3675
11%; 6.1675-6.5675
11.5%
Apr; 6.2675-6.6675
May; 6.2675-6.6675
Jun; 6.3400-6.6900
Jul; 6.2400-6.6900
Aug; 6.1450-6.4450
12%; 6.3175-6.7175
13%; 6.4175-6.8175
Rail/Barge March 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.9800
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.8700
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.1700
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.7500
Source: USDA
