Portland Grains (April 22)
Portland Grains (April 22)

Bids as of noon

May wheat futures trended 5.75 cents per bushel lower to 1.50 cents per bushel higher compared to Monday's noon closes.

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for April delivery ordinary protein trended steady to 3 cents per bushel lower compared to Monday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady to 3 cents per bushel lower compared to Monday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

All bids in dollars per bushel.

U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Apr; 6.1200-6.1500

May; 6.1500-6.1800

U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)

Ordinary; 5.9675-6.3675

11%; 6.1675-6.5675

11.5%

Apr; 6.2675-6.6675

May; 6.2675-6.6675

Jun; 6.3400-6.6900

Jul; 6.2400-6.6900

Aug; 6.1450-6.4450

12%; 6.3175-6.7175

13%; 6.4175-6.8175

Rail/Barge March 2020; averages in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.9800

US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.8700

US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.1700

US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.7500

Source: USDA

