Portland Grains (April 28)

Bids as of noon
May wheat futures trended 4.25 cents per bushel lower compared to Friday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for April delivery ordinary protein trended steady to 5 cents per bushel lower compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady to 5 cents per bushel lower compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel.
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Apr; 6.1300-6.1500
May; 6.1500-6.1600
Jun; 6.1500-6.1900
Jul; 6.0500-6.1500
Aug; 6.0000-6.1200
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.6550-6.1050
11%; 5.8550-6.3050
11.5%
Apr; 5.9550-6.4050
May; 6.0050-6.4050
Jun; 6.0950-6.4450
Jul; 5.9950-6.4450
Aug; 5.9150-6.2150
12%; 6.0050-6.4550
13%; 6.1050-6.550
Rail/Barge March 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.9800
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.8700
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.1700
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.7500
Source: USDA
