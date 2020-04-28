Portland Grains (April 28)
Portland Grains (April 28)

Bids as of noon

May wheat futures trended 4.25 cents per bushel lower compared to Friday's noon closes.

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for April delivery ordinary protein trended steady to 5 cents per bushel lower compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady to 5 cents per bushel lower compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

All bids in dollars per bushel.

U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Apr; 6.1300-6.1500

May; 6.1500-6.1600

Jun; 6.1500-6.1900

Jul; 6.0500-6.1500

Aug; 6.0000-6.1200

U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)

Ordinary; 5.6550-6.1050

11%; 5.8550-6.3050

11.5%

Apr; 5.9550-6.4050

May; 6.0050-6.4050

Jun; 6.0950-6.4450

Jul; 5.9950-6.4450

Aug; 5.9150-6.2150

12%; 6.0050-6.4550

13%; 6.1050-6.550

Rail/Barge March 2020; averages in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.9800

US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.8700

US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.1700

US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.7500

Source: USDA

