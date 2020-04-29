Portland Grains (April 29)
Portland Grains (April 29)

Bids as of noon

May wheat futures trended 4 to 5.57 cents per bushel higher compared to Monday's noon closes.

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for April delivery ordinary protein trended steady to 1 cent per bushel lower compared to Monday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Monday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

All bids in dollars per bushel.

U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Apr; 6.1200-6.1500

May; 6.1500

Jun; 6.1500-6.1800

Jul; 6.0500-6.1500

Aug; 6.0000-6.0900

U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)

Ordinary; 5.7450-6.1450

11%; 5.9450-6.3450

11.5%

Apr; 6.0450-6.4450

May; 6.0450-6.4450

Jun; 6.0375-6.4875

Jul; 6.0375-6.4875

Aug; 5.9550-6.2550

12%; 6.0950-6.4950

13%; 6.1950-6.5950

Rail/Barge March 2020; averages in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.9800

US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.8700

US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.1700

US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.7500

Source: USDA

