Portland Grains (April 30)

Bids as of noon
May wheat futures trended 6.75 to 7.25 cents per bushel lower compared to Tuesday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for April delivery ordinary protein trended steady to 2 to 3 cents per bushel lower compared to Tuesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady to 3 cents per bushel lower compared to Tuesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel.
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Apr; 6.1000-6.1200
May; 6.1000-6.1500
Jun; 6.1000-6.1800
Jul; 6.0500-6.1500
Aug; 6.0000-6.0900
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.6775-6.0775
11%; 5.8775-6.2775
11.5%
Apr; 5.9775-6.3775
May; 5.9775-6.3775
Jun; 6.0700-6.4200
Jul; 5.9700-6.4200
Aug; 5.8925-6.1925
12%; 6.0275-6.4275
13%; 6.1275-6.5275
Rail/Barge March 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.9800
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.8700
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.1700
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.7500
Source: USDA
