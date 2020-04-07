Portland Grains (April 7)

Bids as of noon
May wheat futures trended 2.25 to 6.50 cents per bushel higher compared to Friday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for April delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel.
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Apr; 6.0500-6.1000
May; 6.1000
Jun; 6.1000-6.1500
Jul; 6.0500-6.1200
Aug; 6.000-6.1000
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.8575-6.1575
11%; 6.0575-6.3575
11.5%
Apr; 6.1575-6.4575
May; 6.1575-6.4575
Jun; 6.1175-6.4675
Jul; 6.0175-6.4675
Aug; 5.9475-6.2475
12%; 6.2075-6.5075
13%; 6.3075-6.6075
Rail/Barge February 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.2400
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.8700
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.1700
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.8200
Source: USDA
