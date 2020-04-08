Portland Grains (April 8)

Bids as of noon
May wheat futures trended 2.25 to 6.50 cents per bushel lower compared to Monday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for April delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Monday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Monday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel.
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Apr; 6.0500-6.1000
May; 6.1000
Jun; 6.1000-6.1500
Jul; 6.0500-6.1200
Aug; 6.0000-6.1000
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.8325-6.1325
11%; 6.0325-6.3325
11.5%
Apr; 6.1325-6.4325
May; 6.1325-6.4325
Jun; 6.1000-6.4500
Jul; 6.0000-6.4500
Aug; 5.9250-6.2250
12%; 6.1825-6.4825
13%; 6.2825-6.5825
Rail/Barge February 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.2400
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.8700
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.1700
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.8200
Source: USDA
