Portland Grains (Aug. 4)

Bids as of noon

September wheat futures trended 7.50 to 11.75 cents per bushel lower compared to Friday's noon closes.

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for August delivery ordinary protein trended steady to 4 cents per bushel lower compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

All bids in dollars per bushel.

U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Aug; 5.6600-5.7500

Sep; 5.7000-5.8000

Oct; NA

Nov; NA

Dec; NA

U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)

Ordinary; 5.3575-5.5075

11%; 5.5575-5.7075

11.5%

Aug; 5.6575-5.8075

Sep; 5.6575-5.8075

Oct; 5.8150-5.8650

Nov; 5.8650-5.9150

Dec; NA

12%; 5.7075-5.8575

13%; 5.8075-5.9575

Rail/Barge June 2020; averages in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.8700

US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.5700

US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 5.8700

US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.4500

Source: USDA Market News Service, Portland, OR

