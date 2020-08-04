Portland Grains (Aug. 4)

Bids as of noon
September wheat futures trended 7.50 to 11.75 cents per bushel lower compared to Friday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for August delivery ordinary protein trended steady to 4 cents per bushel lower compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel.
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Aug; 5.6600-5.7500
Sep; 5.7000-5.8000
Oct; NA
Nov; NA
Dec; NA
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.3575-5.5075
11%; 5.5575-5.7075
11.5%
Aug; 5.6575-5.8075
Sep; 5.6575-5.8075
Oct; 5.8150-5.8650
Nov; 5.8650-5.9150
Dec; NA
12%; 5.7075-5.8575
13%; 5.8075-5.9575
Rail/Barge June 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.8700
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.5700
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 5.8700
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.4500
Source: USDA Market News Service, Portland, OR
