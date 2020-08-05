Portland Grains (Aug. 5)

Bids as of noon
September wheat futures trended 7.50 to 11.75 cents per bushel lower compared to Monday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for August delivery ordinary protein trended 16 cents per bushel lower compared to Monday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended 10 to 15 cents per bushel lower compared to Monday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel.
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Aug; 5.5000-5.5900
Sep; 5.5500-5.6400
Oct; NA
Nov; NA
Dec; NA
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.3225-5.4225
11%; 5.5225-5.6225
11.5%
Aug; 5.6225-5.7225
Sep; 5.6225-5.7225
Oct; 5.7300-5.7800
Nov; 5.7800-5.8300
Dec; NA
12%; 5.6725-5.7725
13%; 5.7725-5.8725
Rail/Barge June 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.8700
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.5700
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 5.8700
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.4500
Source: USDA Market News Service, Portland, OR
