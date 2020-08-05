You have permission to edit this article.
Portland Grains (Aug. 5)

Bids as of noon

September wheat futures trended 7.50 to 11.75 cents per bushel lower compared to Monday's noon closes.

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for August delivery ordinary protein trended 16 cents per bushel lower compared to Monday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended 10 to 15 cents per bushel lower compared to Monday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

All bids in dollars per bushel.

U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Aug; 5.5000-5.5900

Sep; 5.5500-5.6400

Oct; NA

Nov; NA

Dec; NA

U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)

Ordinary; 5.3225-5.4225

11%; 5.5225-5.6225

11.5%

Aug; 5.6225-5.7225

Sep; 5.6225-5.7225

Oct; 5.7300-5.7800

Nov; 5.7800-5.8300

Dec; NA

12%; 5.6725-5.7725

13%; 5.7725-5.8725

Rail/Barge June 2020; averages in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.8700

US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.5700

US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 5.8700

US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.4500

Source: USDA Market News Service, Portland, OR

