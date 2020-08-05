Portland Grains (Aug. 5)

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for August delivery ordinary protein trended 16 cents per bushel lower compared to Monday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended 10 to 15 cents per bushel lower compared to Monday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.