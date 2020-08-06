Portland Grains (Aug. 6)

Bids as of noon
September wheat futures trended mixed, from 0.25 of a cent lower to 4.25 cents per bushel higher compared to Tuesday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for August delivery ordinary protein trended steady to 5 cents per bushel higher compared to Tuesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady to 5 cents per bushel higher compared to Tuesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel.
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Aug; 5.5000-5.5900
Sep; 5.6000-5.6400
Oct; NA
Nov; NA
Dec; NA
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.3650-5.4650
11%; 5.5650-5.6650
11.5%
Aug; 5.6650-5.7650
Sep; 5.6650-5.7650
Oct; 5.7725-5.8225
Nov; 5.8225-5.8725
Dec; NA
12%; 5.7150-5.8150
13%; 5.8150-5.9150
Rail/Barge July 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.7900
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.5700
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 5.8700
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.2000
Source: USDA Market News Service, Portland, OR
