Portland Grains (Aug. 6)

Bids as of noon

September wheat futures trended mixed, from 0.25 of a cent lower to 4.25 cents per bushel higher compared to Tuesday's noon closes.

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for August delivery ordinary protein trended steady to 5 cents per bushel higher compared to Tuesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady to 5 cents per bushel higher compared to Tuesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

All bids in dollars per bushel.

U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Aug; 5.5000-5.5900

Sep; 5.6000-5.6400

Oct; NA

Nov; NA

Dec; NA

U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)

Ordinary; 5.3650-5.4650

11%; 5.5650-5.6650

11.5%

Aug; 5.6650-5.7650

Sep; 5.6650-5.7650

Oct; 5.7725-5.8225

Nov; 5.8225-5.8725

Dec; NA

12%; 5.7150-5.8150

13%; 5.8150-5.9150

Rail/Barge July 2020; averages in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.7900

US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.5700

US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 5.8700

US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.2000

Source: USDA Market News Service, Portland, OR

