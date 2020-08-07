You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Portland Grains (Aug. 7)

Portland Grains (Aug. 7)

{{featured_button_text}}

Bids as of noon

September wheat futures trended 5.50 to 9.50 cents per bushel lower compared to Wednesday's noon closes.

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for August delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

All bids in dollars per bushel.

U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Aug; 5.5000-5.5900

Sep; 5.6000-5.6400

Oct; NA

Nov; NA

Dec; NA

U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)

Ordinary; 5.2725-5.3725

11%; 5.4725-5.5725

11.5%

Aug; 5.5725-5.6725

Sep; 5.5725-5.6725

Oct; 5.6825-5.7325

Nov; 5.7325-5.7825

Dec; NA

12%; 5.6225-5.7225

13%; 5.7225-5.8225

Rail/Barge July 2020; averages in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.7900

US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.5700

US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 5.8700

US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.2000

Source: USDA Market News Service, Portland, OR

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listing

Recipes

  • Updated

Potato-Raisin Bread Spiral

Outdoors commentary: A bad day all around
Column

Outdoors commentary: A bad day all around

  • Updated

There are good days. There are bad days. Then there are the days like my sister Kamela Berglund had last week. She and her husband Scott took …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News