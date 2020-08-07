Portland Grains (Aug. 7)

Bids as of noon
September wheat futures trended 5.50 to 9.50 cents per bushel lower compared to Wednesday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for August delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel.
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Aug; 5.5000-5.5900
Sep; 5.6000-5.6400
Oct; NA
Nov; NA
Dec; NA
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.2725-5.3725
11%; 5.4725-5.5725
11.5%
Aug; 5.5725-5.6725
Sep; 5.5725-5.6725
Oct; 5.6825-5.7325
Nov; 5.7325-5.7825
Dec; NA
12%; 5.6225-5.7225
13%; 5.7225-5.8225
Rail/Barge July 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.7900
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.5700
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 5.8700
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.2000
Source: USDA Market News Service, Portland, OR
