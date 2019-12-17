Portland Grains (Dec. 17)

Bids as of noon
March wheat futures trended 11.25 to 19.25 cents per bushel higher compared to Friday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for December delivery ordinary protein trended steady to 3 cents per bushel higher compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady to 3 cents per bushel higher compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Dec; 5.9000-6.0000
Jan; 6.0000-6.0500
Feb; 6.0300-6.1000
Mar; 6.0600-6.1500
Apr; NA
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.7700-5.9700
11%; 5.9700-6.1700
11.5%
Dec; 6.0700-6.2700
Jan; 6.1200-6.3200
Feb; 6.1700-6.3500
Mar; NA
Apr; NA
12%; 6.1200-6.3200
13%; 6.2200-6.4200
Rail/Barge November 2019; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.9700
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.6200
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 5.9200
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.6700
Source: USDA