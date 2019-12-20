Portland Grains (Dec. 20)

Bids as of noon
March wheat futures trended mixed, from 3 cents lower to 2.75 cents per bushel higher compared to Wednesday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for December delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Dec; 5.9000-6.0000
Jan; 6.0000-6.0700
Feb; 6.0300-6.1000
Mar; 6.0600-6.1300
Apr; NA
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.7550-5.8550
11%; 5.9550-6.0550
11.5%
Dec; 6.0550-6.1550
Jan; 6.1050-6.2050
Feb; 6.1550-6.2350
Mar; 6.1550-6.3550
Apr; NA
12%; 6.1050-6.2050
13%; 6.2050-6.3050
Rail/Barge November 2019; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.9700
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.6200
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 5.9200
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.6700
Source: USDA