Portland Grains (Dec. 20)
PORTLAND GRAINS

Portland Grains (Dec. 20)

{{featured_button_text}}

Bids as of noon

March wheat futures trended mixed, from 3 cents lower to 2.75 cents per bushel higher compared to Wednesday's noon closes.

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for December delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

All bids in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Dec; 5.9000-6.0000

Jan; 6.0000-6.0700

Feb; 6.0300-6.1000

Mar; 6.0600-6.1300

Apr; NA

U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)

Ordinary; 5.7550-5.8550

11%; 5.9550-6.0550

11.5%

Dec; 6.0550-6.1550

Jan; 6.1050-6.2050

Feb; 6.1550-6.2350

Mar; 6.1550-6.3550

Apr; NA

12%; 6.1050-6.2050

13%; 6.2050-6.3050

Rail/Barge November 2019; averages in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.9700

US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.6200

US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 5.9200

US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.6700

Source: USDA

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listing

Recipes

Crispy Sesame Schnitzel

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News