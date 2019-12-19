Portland Grains (Dec. 19)
PORTLAND GRAINS

Portland Grains (Dec. 19)

{{featured_button_text}}

Bids as of noon

March wheat futures trended 0.25 of a cent to 8 cents per bushel lower compared to Tuesday's noon closes.

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for December delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Tuesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Tuesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

All bids in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Dec; 5.9000-6.0500

Jan; 6.0000-6.1000

Feb; 6.0300-6.1500

Mar; 6.0600-6.2000

Apr; NA

U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)

Ordinary; 5.7725-5.8725

11%; 6.0725-6.1725

11.5%

Dec; 6.0725-6.1725

Jan; 6.1225-6.2225

Feb; 6.1725-6.2525

Mar; 6.1725-6.3725

Apr; NA

12%; 6.1225-6.2225

13%; 6.2225-6.3225

Rail/Barge November 2019; averages in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.9700

US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.6200

US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 5.9200

US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.6700

Source: USDA

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listing

Recipes

Jan's Simple Tomato Bisque

Listing

Recipes

Crispy Sesame Schnitzel

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News