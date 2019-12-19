Portland Grains (Dec. 19)

Bids as of noon
March wheat futures trended 0.25 of a cent to 8 cents per bushel lower compared to Tuesday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for December delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Tuesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Tuesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Dec; 5.9000-6.0500
Jan; 6.0000-6.1000
Feb; 6.0300-6.1500
Mar; 6.0600-6.2000
Apr; NA
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.7725-5.8725
11%; 6.0725-6.1725
11.5%
Dec; 6.0725-6.1725
Jan; 6.1225-6.2225
Feb; 6.1725-6.2525
Mar; 6.1725-6.3725
Apr; NA
12%; 6.1225-6.2225
13%; 6.2225-6.3225
Rail/Barge November 2019; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 5.9700
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.6200
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 5.9200
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 6.6700
Source: USDA