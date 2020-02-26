Portland Grains (Feb. 26)

Bids as of noon
March wheat futures trended from 2 to 2.75 cents per bushel higher compared to Monday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for February delivery ordinary protein trended 2.75 cents per bushel higher compared to Monday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Monday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Feb; 6.1500-6.1800
Mar; 6.1700-6.2100
Apr; 6.1900-6.2500
May; 6.2000-6.2500
Jun; NA
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.7000-5.8000
11%; 5.9000-6.0000
11.5%
Feb; 6.0000-6.1000
Mar; 6.0000-6.1000
Apr; 6.1200
May; 6.1200
12%; 6.0500-6.1500
13%; 6.1500-6.2500
Rail/Barge January 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.2300
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.9600
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.2600
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 7.0100
Source: USDA