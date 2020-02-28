Portland Grains (Feb. 28)

Bids as of noon
March wheat futures trended 7.50 to 11 cents per bushel lower compared to Wednesday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for February delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Feb; 6.1200-6.1800
Mar; 6.1500-6.2100
Apr; 6.1800-6.2500
May; 6.2000-6.2500
Jun; NA
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.5825-5.6825
You have free articles remaining.
11%; 5.7825-5.8825
11.5%
Feb; 5.8825-5.9825
Mar; 5.8825-5.9825
Apr; 6.0175
May; 6.0175
12%; 5.9325-6.0325
13%; 6.0325-6.1325
Rail/Barge January 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.2300
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.9600
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.2600
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 7.0100
Source: USDA