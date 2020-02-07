Portland Grains (Feb. 7)

Bids as of noon
March wheat futures trended from 2.75 to 6 cents per bushel lower compared to Wednesday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for February delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Feb; 6.2000-6.3500
Mar; 6.3000-6.3700
Apr; 6.3300-6.4000
May; 6.3300-6.4000
Jun; NA
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.8775-5.9275
11%; 6.0775-6.1275
11.5%
Feb; 6.1775-6.2275
Mar; 6.1775-6.2275
Apr; 6.1950-6.2450
May; 6.1950-6.2450
12%; 6.2275-6.2775
13%; 6.3275-6.3775
Rail/Barge January 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.2300
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.9600
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.2600
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 7.0100
Source: USDA