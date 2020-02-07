Portland Grains (Feb. 7)
Bids as of noon

March wheat futures trended from 2.75 to 6 cents per bushel lower compared to Wednesday's noon closes.

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for February delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

All bids in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Feb; 6.2000-6.3500

Mar; 6.3000-6.3700

Apr; 6.3300-6.4000

May; 6.3300-6.4000

Jun; NA

U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)

Ordinary; 5.8775-5.9275

11%; 6.0775-6.1275

11.5%

Feb; 6.1775-6.2275

Mar; 6.1775-6.2275

Apr; 6.1950-6.2450

May; 6.1950-6.2450

12%; 6.2275-6.2775

13%; 6.3275-6.3775

Rail/Barge January 2020; averages in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.2300

US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.9600

US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.2600

US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 7.0100

Source: USDA

