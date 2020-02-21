Portland Grains (Feb. 21)
Portland Grains (Feb. 21)

Bids as of noon

March wheat futures trended from 5.25 to 6.75 cents per bushel lower compared to Wednesday's noon closes.

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for February delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady compared to Wednesday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

All bids in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Feb; 6.2000-6.2500

Mar; 6.2700-6.3000

Apr; 6.3000-6.3300

May; 6.3000-6.3300

Jun; NA

U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)

Ordinary; 5.9375-5.9875

11%; 6.1375-6.1875

11.5%

Feb; 6.2375-6.2875

Mar; 6.2375-6.2875

Apr; 6.2600-6.3100

May; 6.2600-6.3100

12%; 6.2875-6.3375

13%; 6.3875-6.4375

Rail/Barge January 2020; averages in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.2300

US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.9600

US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.2600

US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 7.0100

Source: USDA

