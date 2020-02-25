Portland Grains (Feb. 25)

Bids as of noon
March wheat futures trended from 12 to 16.25 cents per bushel lower compared to Friday's noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for February delivery ordinary protein trended 5 to 7 cents per bushel lower compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5% protein trended steady to 5 cents per bushel lower compared to Friday's noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Feb; 6.1500-6.1800
Mar; 6.1700-6.2100
Apr; 6.1900-6.2500
May; 6.2000-6.2500
Jun; NA
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary; 5.6725-5.7725
You have free articles remaining.
11%; 5.8725-5.9725
11.5%
Feb; 6.9725-6.0725
Mar; 6.9725-6.0725
Apr; 6.0925
May; 6.0925
12%; 6.0225-6.1225
13%; 6.0725-6.2225
Rail/Barge January 2020; averages in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Soft White; 6.2300
US 1 H. Red Win. (Ord.); 5.9600
US 1 H. Red Win. (11.5%); 6.2600
US 1 D. Nor. Spr. (14%); 7.0100
Source: USDA